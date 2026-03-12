Thousands of gig workers across India are facing a sharp fall in income as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders disrupts food businesses and delivery operations, according to the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU).

In a press statement issued on March 12, the union warned that supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have triggered a severe shortage of LPG used by restaurants, dhabas, street vendors and cloud kitchens. The release mentioned that this disruption has reduced the food delivery volumes on the food aggregator platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato, thereby affecting the workers who rely on these deliveries as a main source of income.

According to the union, the crisis could affect nearly one crore workers, with gig and platform workers forming a large portion of those impacted.

Orders decline as restaurants cut operations

According to GIPSWU, the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has forced many food businesses to cut operations, leading to a sharp drop in delivery orders. Restaurants, dhabas, catering services and cloud kitchens have reportedly seen 50–80% fewer delivery orders amid the gas shortage.

Workers struggling as incomes collapse

Gig workers, who typically lack fixed salaries or social security benefits, are among the worst affected by the slowdown. “Our members are starving,” the release said. “Hundreds have approached us saying their families are skipping meals and children are going hungry.”

He added that many workers have seen their daily deliveries drop drastically. “From 30 deliveries a day to just 5–10, and now platforms are threatening to deactivate IDs,” the release said, recounting the experience of a delivery worker from Delhi who supports a family of four.

The union said the disruption has also affected ride-hailing drivers who depend on restaurant orders, as well as workers employed by cloud kitchens. “This war-induced disaster is pushing workers into unemployment and debt,” the release said. “The present crisis is turning into a disaster.”

Union seeks government and platform intervention

The union has written to the Union Labour Minister seeking urgent intervention and called for an emergency meeting involving government agencies, oil companies and platform firms. Among its key demands, the union has asked the government to ensure round-the-clock commercial LPG supply for food businesses.

It has also urged food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy to provide Rs 10,000 in immediate financial relief to affected gig workers. Additionally, the union has demanded a three-month moratorium on ID deactivations and minimum daily incentives for delivery workers during the crisis.

Call for social security protections

The union also reiterated its demand for full coverage of gig workers under the Code on Social Security, 2020, arguing that the current crisis exemplifies the vulnerability of platform-based workers. “Gig workers power India’s economy, yet they are neglected when crises hit,” the release said. “We hope the government and platforms will stand with workers during this humanitarian crisis.”