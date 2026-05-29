Lord’s Mark Industries has achieved a landmark in India’s corporate restructuring space, becoming the first company in the country to receive stock exchange listing approval under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework’s Pre-packaged Insolvency Resolution Process (PPIRP). The company is expected to begin trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange around June 2026.

The approval marks a pivotal moment in the company’s transformation journey, symbolising not just a financial listing but the revival of a restructured and future-focused Indian enterprise. According to the company, the development reflects years of strategic rebuilding, institutional strengthening and a renewed emphasis on governance and long-term value creation.

Post-restructuring, Lord’s Mark Industries aims to position itself as a diversified growth platform with interests spanning healthcare, renewable energy, infrastructure and advanced technologies—sectors aligned with India’s broader development priorities.

The company said the milestone underscores its evolution into an organisation built on resilience, innovation and a commitment to national progress. It also reflects a sharpened focus on sustainable growth and stakeholder value creation as it enters the public markets.

A key driver of this turnaround has been Managing Director Sachidanand Upadhyay, whose leadership has shaped the company’s restructuring and strategic direction. Upadhyay has often drawn inspiration from the late industrialist Ratan Tata, particularly his emphasis on ethical leadership, institution building and nation-first business philosophy.

Speaking on the development, Upadhyay said the achievement carries both corporate and emotional significance. “Becoming the first company to receive listing approval under the IBC scheme of PPIRP is not merely a corporate milestone; it is a reflection of resilience, belief and our commitment towards building an institution with purpose,” he said.

He added that Lord’s Mark Industries enters the public market with humility and a long-term vision focused on innovation and national contribution, while acknowledging Ratan Tata’s influence on his leadership approach.

The listing approval is expected to enhance the company’s institutional visibility and investor confidence, paving the way for its next phase of expansion. Market observers see the development as a notable example of India’s evolving insolvency resolution framework enabling business revival and renewed growth pathways.