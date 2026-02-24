Kotak Mahindra AMC has crossed the milestone of Rs 6 lakh crore in its assets under management (AUM).

The AMC said the milestone reflects the collective confidence of investors across the country. In a span of 14 months, the AUM has grown from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 6 lakh crore, it said in a release.

What did Nilesh Shah say?

Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said: “Crossing Rs 6 lakh crore belongs as much to our investors as it does to us. Markets will always move in cycles, but long-term wealth creation is built through discipline, fundamentals and staying invested.”

“Over the past year, investors have continued to demonstrate maturity and conviction by remaining committed to their long-term goals despite global uncertainties. Our role at Kotak Mahindra AMC is to support this journey through prudent risk management, relevant investment solutions and guidance that helps investors navigate volatility with confidence,” he added.

SIP AUM at Rs 1,07,112 crore as of February 18

The AMC’s monthly SIP book stood at over ₹1,500 crore as of January while total SIP AUM was at Rs 1,07,112 crore as of February 18. The fund house manages about 14.8 million folios serving over 7.4 million unique investors across India.