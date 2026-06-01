Hyundai Motor India on Monday said a major fire at one of the manufacturing facilities of its supplier, Mobis India, in Irungattukottai, Kancheepuram district, is expected to cause temporary disruption to the company’s production.

A massive fire broke out on Sunday evening at the Hyundai Mobis facility in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai. The plant is a key supplier to both Hyundai Motor India and Kia India. Fire and rescue personnel brought the blaze under control after nearly four hours of firefighting operations. The fire reportedly originated in the scrap yard before spreading to two units. No casualties were reported.

The affected facility supplies audio systems and certain other automotive components used in Hyundai vehicles, the company said in a statement. While Hyundai did not disclose the extent of the damage or the financial impact, it acknowledged that the incident could affect production schedules in the near term.

“Alternative sourcing and supply continuity measures are being actively explored to minimize the operational impact,” Hyundai said. The country’s fourth-largest passenger vehicle maker by volume added that adequate vehicle inventory is available across its dealer network to meet current customer demand. Hyundai Motor India registered a 9% year-on-year growth in its domestic sales, moving 47,837 units in May 2026.

Hyundai said teams from both companies are working closely to assess the situation and determine the extent of the damage at the Mobis plant.

Mobis India, a group company of Hyundai Motor, is its largest supplier, accounting for more than 16% of total parts and materials supplied, according to disclosures made during Hyundai Motor India’s IPO. Mobis is also the exclusive supplier of parts and accessories for the after-sales service of Hyundai passenger vehicles.

“If Mobis is unable to provide parts to dealers and distributors for after-sale services, our sales and after-sale services could be negatively affected,” Hyundai Motor India had said in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed ahead of its IPO.

Hyundai has also leased a section of its Chennai manufacturing plant to Mobis for the assembly of electric vehicle batteries.