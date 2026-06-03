Google parent Alphabet is making one of the biggest bets on artificial intelligence, increasing its planned equity raise to a record-breaking $85 billion from the $80 billion it announced just two days ago, as reported by Bloomberg.

This indicates how aggressively the world’s largest technology companies are investing in AI infrastructure, even if it means tapping public markets for funding. For Alphabet, the additional capital will help support its rapidly growing spending on data centres, AI chips and computing power needed to compete in the global AI race.

Investor demand gives Alphabet room to raise more

Alphabet’s decision to increase the size of the offering shows that there is a strong investor appetite for large technology companies that are seen as leaders in artificial intelligence. The company first unveiled plans on Monday to raise $80 billion. In a filing dated June 2, Alphabet increased that figure to $84.75 billion by expanding portions of the offering. The stock sale is expected to close on June 4, while the depositary shares are scheduled to be completed a day later. The deal is set to become the largest equity capital markets transaction ever recorded, surpassing the roughly $70 billion stock offering completed by Brazilian oil giant Petrobras in 2010.

A mix of public offerings and Berkshire backing

As reported Bloomberg, the fundraising package includes several components. Alphabet plans to raise $18 billion through the sale of Class A and Class C shares, while another $16.75 billion will come from depositary shares. The company is also moving ahead with a $10 billion private placement to Berkshire Hathaway. In addition, Alphabet will launch a $40 billion at-the-market programme in the third quarter, allowing it to gradually sell shares directly into the open market over time.

AI chips are becoming a major growth driver

A key reason behind Alphabet’s growing investment needs is the rising demand for its in-house AI processors, known as Tensor Processing Units, or TPUs. The chips have emerged as one of the strongest alternatives to Nvidia’s dominant AI processors. As companies rush to develop and deploy AI applications, demand for powerful computing hardware has surged, creating new opportunities for Alphabet to expand its AI ecosystem.

AI infrastructure race is getting more expensive

The fundraising comes as technology companies pour unprecedented amounts of money into AI infrastructure. Building advanced AI models requires massive data centres packed with specialised chips and networking equipment. To keep pace, Alphabet and other technology giants have been steadily increasing their capital spending budgets. Earlier this year, Alphabet raised its annual capital expenditure forecast by $5 billion, bringing expected spending to between $180 billion and $190 billion.

Silicon Valley turns to investors for AI funding

Traditionally, major technology companies relied on their huge cash reserves to fund expansion. However, the scale of today’s AI investments is changing that approach. Many of the world’s largest technology firms are now raising money through both debt and equity markets to support their AI ambitions. Industry-wide spending by leading tech companies is expected to exceed $700 billion this year, significantly higher than earlier estimates of around $600 billion.