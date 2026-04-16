Electric cycle company EMotorad has reached a significant milestone by selling over 2,00,000 electric cycles in India and international markets. The company currently exports 20,000 units annually, with projections to increase that number to 45,000 units due to order inflows from the United States and European countries such as Spain, Italy, and Germany. Free Trade Agreements are expected to boost EMotorad’s export market. EMotorad is also the only Indian company certified to sell in the Japanese market.

Global Export Surge

The company has achieved the 2,00,000-unit sales mark in under six years. EMotorad’s electric bikes are available across a price range from ₹25,000 for entry-level models to ₹4.5 lakh. These e-bikes are manufactured by EMotorad’s production arm, DYNEM, in Pune, which has the capacity to produce 5,00,000 e-bikes across three shifts. This facility also exports e-bikes and drivetrain solutions globally. Additionally, EMotorad has established a battery factory capable of manufacturing 4,50,000 units, with imported cells, while manufacturing all other components in India, making it the only integrated manufacturer of e-bikes in the country in one facility.

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EMotorad unveiled its new electric cycle, the Viper, priced at ₹66,999. Kunal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of EMotorad, said that the Viper delivers both performance and style, catering to riders who seek a more engaging daily commute rather than just a means of transportation. This model is expected to drive higher sales volumes, he said.

E-Cycling Boom

EMotorad recognises that women will play an essential role in the shift toward electric cycles and will help drive the e-cycling boom. Currently, women account for about one-third of inquiries and serve as catalysts for broader household adoption, as electric cycles meet their needs for commuting, wellness, and running errands.

Research from EMotorad shows that interest in cycling among women hit a significant milestone in 2025, with a 40% increase in considerations for cycling and clear demand for purpose-built, female-centric electric cycles. Presently, women comprise 28% of EMotorad’s e-cycle sales and represent approximately 32-35% of total electric cycle inquiries, up from 22-24% two years ago.

A survey conducted by EMotorad between September and December 2025 involved 12,000 women respondents from a diverse range of metropolitan and Tier 2 cities, including Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Kolkata, spanning multiple age groups.

The survey revealed that 68% of women are actively considering regular cycling or e-cycling, while 54% believe that electric assistance makes riding easier.

The Viper features a moto-style design with tensile steel and aluminium rim, and an industry-first NFC key feature, hydraulic disc brakes, and Shimano 7-speed gears. It offers a range of up to 85 km with pedal assist and 70 km on throttle, powered by a 48V 15.6Ah removable battery and a 250W rear hub motor. The Viper is now available at 500 EMotorad dealerships, as well as on the EMotorad website, Amazon, and Flipkart.