American footwear major Crocs Inc, best-known for its unique clog shoes, is stepping up its India play, identifying the country as one of its top-six focus markets, Anne Mehlman, executive vice-president and brand president of the company said in a conversation with FE. With a young population, rising disposable incomes and rapid digital adoption, Crocs sees India as a structural growth story, she added.

IP Protection and Retail Expansion

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company, which recently won a passing off suit against local players including Bata India, Relaxo and Liberty, is also increasing investments into retail expansion, marketing and local collaborations in the country, Mehlman said, eyeing a push into tier 2 and tier 3 markets, where growth has been stronger than metros. The company has a franchise agreement with Metro Brands since 2015 to operate retail stores in the country. This partnership was extended in 2024.

Crocs is also counting on Gen Z consumers to power its next phase of growth, Mehlman said, by increasing its engagement on digital and social media via tie-ups with influencers, celebrities and music artistes. Also known for its global collaborations with brands such as Coca-Cola, The Lego Group, KFC and Balenciaga, Crocs plans to deepen India-specific partnerships, she said. India-focused Jibbitz charms and limited-edition “hype drops” are also in the pipeline, she added.

“We will rigorously defend our IP (intellectual property) globally including in India. The market (India) remains one of our top international long-term opportunities. India has also emerged as one of Crocs’ strongest digital markets. Our India Instagram account has been the fastest globally to reach 500,000 followers organically and is now the brand’s third-largest market by followers,” Mehlman said.

Digital Sprint

Crocs operates about 300 mono-brand or exclusive stores across 115 Indian cities, largely through its partnership with Metro Brands, and plans continued expansion via that route. Two company-owned stores have recently been added to test formats and deepen consumer engagement, Mehlman said.

While Crocs does not disclose country-specific numbers, Mehlman said India has been a strong market for the company over the last few years. According to industry experts, Crocs has seen revenue grow over seven times in the last ten years to nearly Rs 560 crore (FY25) from Rs 75 crore seen in FY15, thanks in part to its India franchise arrangement with Metro Brands.

While it continues to target the “middle of the market” with pricing starting at around Rs 2,000 a pair, premium footwear can go up to roughly Rs 8,000-9,000 a pair depending on the category. Over the years, price points have been “democratised”, Mehlman says, targeting India’s expanding middle class rather than competing at the bottom-of-the-pyramid where a number of local players already exist. The company has also been investing in designs and styles to ensure Crocs has a wider appeal across occasions. In 2025, the company appointed actor Rashmika Mandanna as a global brand ambassador from India and also brought Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Korean actor Chae Soo-bin in a monsoon campaign that year. Chaturvedi is currently the face of Crocs’s Echo collection.