Canara Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Brajesh Kumar Singh as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer until his superannuation on April 30, 2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

His appointment follows the recommendation of the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) and subsequent approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The government notified his appointment on May 30. Singh succeeds K Satyanarayana Raju, who retired in December 2025. Following Raju’s retirement, Canara Bank had assigned additional charge of the MD & CEO post to its Executive Director, Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, from January 1, 2026, until March 31, 2026, or until the appointment of a regular incumbent.

With over three decades of banking experience, Singh has worked across corporate credit, retail banking, human resources, business development and strategic operations. Before joining Canara Bank, he served as Executive Director at Indian Bank, where he played a key role in driving business growth, strengthening governance frameworks, and advancing the bank’s digital and operational transformation initiatives.

An agriculture graduate from Allahabad Agriculture Institute, Singh holds an MBA in Finance and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has also completed the Executive Leadership Development Programme at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Canara Bank is among the country’s largest public sector lenders, with total business of ?28.06 trillion in FY26. Shares of the bank closed 2% lower at ?128.10 on the NSE on Monday.