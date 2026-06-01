Maruti Suzuki recorded sales of 2,42,688 vehicles in May, its highest-ever monthly total, while SUV-maker Mahindra moved 99,636 units, up 20%. Bajaj Auto, the flagship company of the Bajaj Group, also shipped 4,61,257 vehicles, registering a 34% growth, as per the companies’ exchange filings with BSE. On the first day of June, every major listed automaker filed numbers that told the same story: May was a good month for Indian auto.

Maruti Suzuki crosses milestone

The month belonged to Maruti Suzuki India, which reported its highest-ever monthly sales volume of 2,42,688 units in May. Domestic sales, at 1,93,535 units, also hit an all-time high for the country’s largest carmaker.

Growth was broad-based across the portfolio. The utility vehicle segment contributed 79,267 units, while the compact and mid-size passenger car segment, anchored by models such as the Swift, Dzire, WagonR, and Baleno, accounted for 81,555 units in domestic sales. The mini segment, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, more than doubled to 16,275 units compared with 6,776 units in May 2025.

Exports came in at 41,914 units for the month. On a year-to-date basis for FY2026-27, the company has already shipped 81,968 units overseas, against 59,130 in the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto surges on export momentum

Bajaj Auto posted total sales of 4,61,257 units in May, a 20% increase over the 3,84,621 units recorded in May 2025. The performance was anchored by a sharp 34% jump in exports, which rose to 2,13,226 units from 1,58,888 units a year earlier.

Domestically, the two-wheeler segment grew 9% to 2,09,528 units. The commercial vehicles business showed even stronger momentum; domestic CV sales were up 12%, while CV exports surged 65% to 29,550 units.

For April-May 2026, Bajaj’s total exports stood at 4,78,808 units, marking a 57% increase over the 3,04,083 units exported in the same period of the previous year. CV exports in the same window grew 93%, as per the company.

Mahindra logs 20% growth, Supply chain a concern

Mahindra & Mahindra reported overall auto sales of 99,636 vehicles in May, a 20% gain including exports. Domestic SUV volumes stood at 58,021 units, up 11%, while Commercial Vehicle domestic sales grew 19% to 24,079 units. A notable standout was the three-wheeler segment, which expanded 89% year-on-year to 12,536 units.

The company’s exports added 5,000 units to the total, marking a 37% increase over May 2025.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, flagged a constraint alongside the strong headline number. “The sustained demand across our portfolio continues, constrained by supply chain challenges due to manpower shortages at select suppliers,” he said in the release.

Mahindra’s farm equipment business separately reported domestic tractor sales of 47,845 units in May, a 23 per cent jump over 38,914 units in May 2025. The company attributed the growth to the timely completion of rabi harvesting and favourable terms of trade for farmers.

Hyundai sees domestic demand strengthen

Hyundai Motor India, meanwhile, reported domestic sales of 47,837 units in May, a 9.1% increase year-on-year. Total sales, including exports of 13,300 units, stood at 61,137 units, which is up 4.1% over the same month last year.

On a cumulative basis for the first two months of FY27, the company said domestic sales rose 13% to 99,739 units, compared with 88,235 units in the April-May 2025 period.

“Hyundai Motor India has continued its strong momentum of the year into May as well,” said Tarun Garg, MD and CEO of HMIL, in the company’s exchange filing.

Tata Motors CV business up 17%

Tata Motors recorded commercial vehicle sales of 32,850 units in May, a 17% increase over 28,147 units in May 2025. Domestic sales were up 19% to 30,784 units, while the international business contracted 9% to 2,066 units.

Within the domestic breakdown, the SCV cargo and pickup segment was the strongest performer with 30 per cent growth, while passenger carriers grew 21% to 5,757 units. The MH&ICV segment recorded domestic volumes of 13,679 units against 12,406 in May 2025, which is a 10% rise.

Exports stay strong

Across the board, export performance in May stood out as a defining element of the month’s results. Bajaj Auto’s 34% jump in overall exports and 65% surge in CV exports were among the sharpest gains in the cohort. Maruti’s export volumes grew nearly 34% year-on-year for May, and Mahindra’s international shipments were up 37%.

For now, the May data offers the sector’s strongest start to a financial year in recent memory.