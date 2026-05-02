TIME Magazine released its list of the 100 most influential companies of 2026 on Saturday — with Google CEO Sundai Pichai, model and Rhode founder Hailey Bieber and YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson who is popularly known as Mr Beast. The latest issue features 205 companies across 20 sectors who have been placed within a variety of top10 lists based on industry and focus areas.

“One thread running through this year’s list is the power of narrative: the ability of a company and its leader to articulate a vision worth following, and to keep communicating it long enough for the rest of us to catch up. The three leaders featured on our covers make that clear,” the magazine wrote in an article explaining its cover choices.

What are the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2026?

The latest edition of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list was divided into five core sub-segments.

Titans

The lengthy list begins with the ‘titans’ — including financial giants such as NVIDIA, Saudi Aramco, Google and Meta. Two out of the five most valuable companies in the world (Apple and Microsoft) are, however, conspicuous in their absence.

Alphabet (Google)

Nvidia

Saudi Aramco

Toyota

Meta

Amazon

Tencent

Boeing

DHL Group

Danone

Dell Technologies

Veolia Alibaba Group

APR

BYD

Netflix

Coursera

Ralph Lauren

NextEra Energy

Costco Wholesale

Chevron

Sesame Workshop

Dr. Bronner’s

Disrupters

The disruptor companies can be informally considered ‘game-changers’ — with TIME recognising their innovative ways of addressing (or completely upending) an existing system.

Beast Industries (MrBeast)

Novo Nordisk

TikTok

Mistral AI

Viking

Tubi

Chime

David Protein Squirrel AI Learning

Wonder

Kalshi

Quizlet

Metropolis

Fora

Back Market

Barnes & Noble

Innovators

Adobe

Palantir

College Board

Breeze Airways

Foxconn (Hon Hai)

Epic Systems

Beam Therapeutics

Whatnot Publicis Groupe

Efekta Education

IBM

Warner Music Group

CrowdStrike

Corning

Lovable

Huawei

Leaders

Rhode (Hailey Bieber)

Waystar

Anthropic

Ennead Architects

WeWork

Heneghan Peng Architects Spring Health

Bloom Energy

Canva

SK Group

Tory Burch

United Airlines

Pinterest Eli Lilly and Company

GXO Logistics

Pfizer

Airbnb

Intuit

Reddit

Pioneers

OpenTable

Mast-Jägermeister

Brightline

Northvolt

Eviation Aircraft

ReUp Education

TerraPower

Relativity Space

M-Pesa

Impossible Foods OpenTable

Mast-Jägermeister

Brightline

Northvolt

Eviation Aircraft

ReUp Education

TerraPower

Relativity Space

M-Pesa

Impossible Foods

Impact Award Winners (Special Segment)