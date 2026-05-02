TIME Magazine released its list of the 100 most influential companies of 2026 on Saturday — with Google CEO Sundai Pichai, model and Rhode founder Hailey Bieber and YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson who is popularly known as Mr Beast. The latest issue features 205 companies across 20 sectors who have been placed within a variety of top10 lists based on industry and focus areas.

“One thread running through this year’s list is the power of narrative: the ability of a company and its leader to articulate a vision worth following, and to keep communicating it long enough for the rest of us to catch up. The three leaders featured on our covers make that clear,” the magazine wrote in an article explaining its cover choices.

What are the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2026?

The latest edition of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list was divided into five core sub-segments.

Titans

The lengthy list begins with the ‘titans’ — including financial giants such as NVIDIA, Saudi Aramco, Google and Meta. Two out of the five most valuable companies in the world (Apple and Microsoft) are, however, conspicuous in their absence.

Alphabet (Google)
Nvidia
Saudi Aramco
Toyota
Meta
Amazon
Tencent
Boeing
DHL Group
Danone
Dell Technologies
Veolia		Alibaba Group
APR
BYD
Netflix
Coursera
Ralph Lauren
NextEra Energy
Costco Wholesale
Chevron
Sesame Workshop
Dr. Bronner’s

Disrupters

The disruptor companies can be informally considered ‘game-changers’ — with TIME recognising their innovative ways of addressing (or completely upending) an existing system.

Beast Industries (MrBeast)
Novo Nordisk
TikTok
Mistral AI
Viking
Tubi
Chime
David Protein		Squirrel AI Learning
Wonder
Kalshi
Quizlet
Metropolis
Fora
Back Market
Barnes & Noble

Innovators

Adobe
Palantir
College Board
Breeze Airways
Foxconn (Hon Hai)
Epic Systems
Beam Therapeutics
Whatnot		Publicis Groupe
Efekta Education
IBM
Warner Music Group
CrowdStrike
Corning
Lovable
Huawei

Leaders

Rhode (Hailey Bieber)
Waystar
Anthropic
Ennead Architects
WeWork
Heneghan Peng Architects		Spring Health
Bloom Energy
Canva
SK Group
Tory Burch
United Airlines
Pinterest		Eli Lilly and Company
GXO Logistics
Pfizer
Airbnb
Intuit
Reddit

Pioneers

OpenTable
Mast-Jägermeister
Brightline
Northvolt
Eviation Aircraft
ReUp Education
TerraPower
Relativity Space
M-Pesa
Impossible Foods		OpenTable
Mast-Jägermeister
Brightline
Northvolt
Eviation Aircraft
ReUp Education
TerraPower
Relativity Space
M-Pesa
Impossible Foods

Impact Award Winners (Special Segment)

  • Waystar (Impact in AI)
  • Xenco Medical (Impact in Health)
  • Sun King (Impact in Sustainability)
  • CareMessage (Impact in Equality)
  • Depop (Impact in Culture)