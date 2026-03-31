Will the hard-earned goldilocks glow of Indian economy begin to fade? That seems to be a question bothering most as developments abroad with the war in the Middle East getting Goldilocks confused and in the process unsettling the unwavering tranquility many were hinging their hope on for a seat on the high table of rich nations by 2047.

With the next Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee meeting due in the next few days followed by the much-awaited statement by RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra, the industry is hoping, not much for surprises but for signals, peppered as they seem, by the ground realities that are beyond the control of the central bank. Malhotra had concluded last calendar year with his reading of the economy that had performed and held out promise. To him, it presented a picture of “rare Goldilocks period” with the GDP growth having “accelerated to 8.2 per cent in second quarter of the year, inflation at a benign 2.2 per cent and growth at 8.0 per cent in H1:2025-26.”

This writer spoke to many seasoned leaders from the banking and finance arena albeit the voices that carry the weight did not wish to be named. A link node that ran across most assessments of what was happening and on what to expect was a scenario abroad where the interest rates were bound to go up. So, most were very clear that there was no question of expecting any reduction in the interest rates at this moment. The US has kept it stable with no change for now in the interest rates and hopefully, the RBI will also do the same and not change the interest rate. In any case, raising interest rates at this juncture was certainly out of question since it would be construed as very negative for the economy. But, what stood out was what the RBI could do and send out a powerful signal of the listening regulator, a term many have been using to describe the term of the current governor. There could at least be a little release of Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) or Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and this could send out the right signal that the regulator wants to support industry and growth.

That this was well within the realms of realistic expectation was because the RBI has itself said that all the existing banks are well capitalized, strong and safe with most backed by balance sheets that have never been stronger than today. In keeping with this the RBI could reduce the CRR by 0.5 per cent or reduce the SRL by 1 per cent and let more money come into the economy. This will enable banks to lend more especially at a time when deposit mobilization has remained a challenge and the growth of deposits are low. Therefore, credit cannot happen because retail money is all going elsewhere – into SIPs for instance.

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It was crucial at this juncture to let banks lend more because of they do not lend more then the growth will get impacted.

Some of the worrying factors at the moment:

Rupee slipping against the dollar:

Now having crossed Rs 95, here is a quote from a report just released by SBI Research which says, the Indian Rupee depreciated by 6.4 per cent between April 2nd 2025 to February 27th 2026 (period 1 /the war started on February 28th). At the same time the dollar index also depreciated by 6 per cent during the same period. This was the time when most currencies were appreciating against the dollar but not the rupee and thus perhaps the argument of using rupee as a shock absorber may have been overblown. The rupee depreciation post February 27th (period 2) is in fact in line with other currencies, and in fact better than currencies which appreciated significantly in period 1 indicating that in an uncertain world pushing the limits on rupee depreciation as a shock absorber does not hold beyond an inflection point.”

Rising oil prices and snarls in the supply chain especially in some of the essential items:

With crude oil price about $ 100 a barrel and most financial estimates made thus far done at around $ 70 a barrel. In terms of supply shortages, specific sectors have already started feeling the pain. For instance, both the healthcare industry and semiconductor chips are hurting because of shortfall in the supplies of liquid helium used as a coolant ( https://www.financialexpress.com/business/news/war-impact-supply-snarls-hit-liquid-helium-used-in-mri-scanners-amp-for-chip-making/4184044/ )

Worries on slipping foreign remittances:

A rough back of the envelope calculations by many who have studied the trends suggest that around a third of all the foreign remittances that India gets each year come from all the countries put together – regions like Kuwait, Qatar or Dubai- and these have seen a decline.

The ramifications of the impact on the Dubai business model:

Here is what a leading industry leader had to say: “I know of people who have left Dubai to return back to India because their families found it dangerous and called them back. Also, property prices have been almost collapsing and the remittances from the region to India, have reduced. So, for Dubai to get back to normalcy will take two to three years.” This means it may be sometime before people again begin to head back in large numbers to live, work, make money and enjoy all the shopping experiences.

Little progress on privatization / disinvestment:

This is the time, most of the experts and industry veterans felt the government should be focused on augmenting its resources by strategically selling assets, which is what is normally done when one faces a crunch. Instead, consider the debate around the scrapping of the IDBI Bank disinvestment apparently because the fell short and sadly a scenario where its share price tumbled in the market.

Fiscal deficit concerns:

Focus on maintaining fiscal probity has stood out as an important element in the Union budgets by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. However, with elections looming large on some key states and the need to cushion the impact of the oil price rise, there are fresh concerns emerging on what could happen to fiscal deficit and on inflation. To quote a leading name from India Inc., who did not wish to be named: You need to sell your assets to balance your books because you will need large amount of money to replenish your coffers otherwise the fiscal deficit will go out of hand. Already, the excise duty cut on petrol and diesel are by some estimates likely to result in a revenue loss of around Rs 6,000 crore. Whatever the actual impact, the numbers, given the scale and size would still be significant.