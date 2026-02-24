Local brands across Asia Pacific (APAC) now account for nearly 79% of FMCG value share, up from 74% a decade ago, according to a study by market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator.

The report titled “Made Local, Played Global” points to the structural shift in how Asian companies compete, with local players moving from traditional manufacturing-led models to brand-led organisations built on consumer insight, digital capability and long-term investment.

Case in point

Highlighting examples such as Mumbai-based Parle Products, best-known for biscuit brands such as Parle-G, the report said local brands are investing consistently in quality, purpose and long-term brand building.

It added that this approach is helping them build trust and deeper emotional connections, while strengthening their ability to expand beyond home markets.

Worldpanel by Numerator said several local brands in the region have also evolved from domestic leaders into regional and global competitors. It attributed this to continuous innovation, execution discipline and strategic focus, enabling them to scale internationally while maintaining relevance and the trust built locally.

Five capabilities shared by leading APAC brands

The report identified five capabilities shared by leading APAC brands. It said agility has become a core capability, supported by flatter organisational structures and faster decision-making. This, it added, helps companies respond quickly to consumer needs, launch products faster and adapt to changing market conditions.

It also pointed to digital capability as a key driver, with companies using predictive analytics and integrated data systems to guide strategy, improve forecasting and deepen consumer engagement.

Looking ahead, the report said Asian brands are well placed for future growth, with advances in data and technology expected to improve speed, anticipation of consumer needs and competitiveness across regional and global markets.

It added that cultural relevance and consumer trust will remain central, with brands that combine modern capabilities, deep local insight and clear purpose best positioned to sustain long-term success.