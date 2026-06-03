India’s top IT services companies are rapidly scaling artificial intelligence adoption, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro each deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot to more than 100,000 employees, Microsoft said on Wednesday.

The milestone takes the combined number of Copilot licences across the three firms to over 300,000, more than double the 150,000 licences announced by Microsoft and the companies in December last year.

The expansion highlights how large technology services firms are moving beyond AI pilots and integrating generative AI tools into day-to-day operations across engineering, delivery and corporate functions.

‘India is emerging as one of its fastest-growing AI markets in Asia’

Microsoft said India is emerging as one of its fastest-growing AI markets in Asia. The company reported 250% growth in Microsoft 365 Copilot seats during the latest quarter and a fourfold year-on-year increase in customers with deployments exceeding 50,000 seats.

According to Microsoft, nearly half of Copilot usage is now focused on higher-order tasks such as analysis, problem-solving and content creation. The company also cited user surveys showing that 58% of employees are producing work they could not have delivered a year ago, rising to 80% among advanced users.

The three IT majors reported measurable productivity gains from large-scale AI deployment.

Infosys said it has embedded AI across delivery, engineering and corporate functions, with monthly active Copilot users increasing by more than 90%.

At TCS, 86% of employees are using AI in their daily work. The company reported productivity improvements of 20-25% in research and content-related activities, while AI-assisted workflows have reduced selected work-cycle times by 25-35%.

Wipro said more than 95% of its Copilot users are active every month, generating about 7.5 million prompts monthly. The company estimated AI tools are helping save over 250,000 full-time equivalent workdays every quarter and are being used across more than 60 enterprise-grade AI solutions.

“What Infosys, TCS and Wipro are doing is remarkable,” Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia, said, adding that leading enterprises are increasingly building business processes around AI rather than merely experimenting with the technology.