Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart is planning to sell movie and concert tickets in India, moving into a fast-growing space driven by consumers spending more on entertainment, a Reuters report said.

The report said that Flipkart was aiming to launch in the market in May, pitting it against Accel-backed BookMyShow and Zomato’s District to take advantage of rising disposable incomes and wider smartphone use in the world’s most populous nation.

Financialexpress.com could not independently verify the news. We have reached out to Flipkart seeking clarification. We will update when we hear from them.

Live event ticketing market picks up pace

India’s live events and ticketing market has gathered pace over the last year, as demand ⁠for ​large-scale concerts, international tours, and sporting spectacles surges, drawing tens of thousands of fans across major cities, led by the country’s lucrative cricket calendar.

Flipkart’s food delivery pilot

The report said that Flipkart is also preparing to pilot food delivery from May. However, the timelines could change as plans evolve, the report added.

India’s online ​ticketing and food delivery leaders have scaled ‌up through heavy spending and deep discounts. Flipkart’s plans would take it into fiercely competitive, low-margin sectors ‌ dominated by entrenched ​rivals.

Years of investor-funded expansion have left India’s food delivery market dominated by Zomato and Swiggy, with smaller rivals squeezed out and profitability still elusive despite strong urban demand.

Flipkart IPO

Flipkart has been laying the groundwork for ⁠an initial public offering ⁠in India, including shifting its holding company back to the country, reshuffling senior management and strengthening ⁠business ‌units such as fashion arm Myntra.

The company is betting on India’s growing e-commerce market. According to a Bain Capital report, India’s online retail market is expected to scale to nearly $65-66 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), growing 19-21 percent in value terms.

Founded in 2007 as an online bookseller, Flipkart competes with Amazon in India’s growing e-commerce market. It was valued at about $37 billion in 2024, when Alphabet’s Google bought a $350 million stake, following Walmart’s $16 billion controlling acquisition six years earlier.