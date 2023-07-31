scorecardresearch
Liminal unveils its Notabene-based compliance solutions suite for users 

According to an official release, the suite presents features to aid clients with their regulatory obligations

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Liminal’s official website, it’s a digital asset custodian
Liminal, a provider of wallet infrastructure and custody solutions, has announced the launch of its compliance solutions suite, now featuring integration with Notabene’s Travel Rule solution. This collaboration aims to change the way businesses manage regulatory compliance in the digital asset industry.

According to an official release, Liminal’s compliance suite presents features to aid clients with their regulatory obligations, including integration to enable communication between virtual asset service providers, providing an interface to fulfil regulatory obligations, supplying compliance solutions to prioritise data protection, allowing customisation to cater to compliance, and real-time monitoring and alerts to address compliance issues.

“We are looking forward to introducing our compliance solutions suite, strengthened through our collaboration with Notabene. At Liminal, our objective is to drive innovation within the digital asset industry, and this partnership aims to reinforce our commitment to providing regulatory-compliant solutions for our clients. By joining forces with Notabene, we seem to have empowered our customers with travel rule compliance,” Rahil Shaikh, AVP of product and blockchain, Liminal, said. 

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 15:59 IST

