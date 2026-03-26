Green card holders, who are legal, lawful permanent residents of the US, are now required to take an updated civics test to obtain American citizenship. The new Naturalization rule states that all lawful permanent residents, also called the Green card holders, must pass the modified 2025 civics test for naturalization if they are applying anytime after October 20.

Naturalization is the process of becoming an American citizen if you were born outside of the United States. If a green card holder meets the eligibility conditions, they may apply for Naturalization using Form N-400.

USCIS has implemented the 2025 Naturalization Civics Test for individuals submitting Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, starting October 20, 2025.

The Trump administration is making it more difficult for immigrants, including green card holders seeking naturalization as US citizens, to pass the mandatory civics test examination.

The updated requirements aim to raise citizenship eligibility standards and reinforce strict measures against fraudulent naturalization. Immigrants preparing for the test are advised to review the full 2025 civics test question list to improve their chances of success.

What’s New for Green Card Holders

A critical change in the Naturalization process has been the implementation of the updated 2025 Naturalization Civics Test. The 2025 naturalization civics test is designed to ensure that only eligible foreigners with requisite English skills and knowledge of the U.S. government and civics can become citizens, thus facilitating their assimilation and contribution to America.

The 2025 Naturalization Civics Test is an oral test, and the USCIS officer will ask Green Card holders to answer up to 20 out of the 128 civics test questions. Green Card holders must answer at least 12 questions correctly to pass the 2025 version of the civics test.

One will fail the test if they answer 9 of the 20 questions incorrectly. Officers will stop asking questions when the Green Card holders answer 12 questions correctly or 9 questions incorrectly.

If you are 65 years old or older and have been a lawful permanent resident of the United States for 20 or more years, USCIS will continue to administer a test with 10 questions from a specially selected bank of 20 test questions from either the 2008 or 2025 test, based on when you file Form N-400. You may also take the naturalization test in the language of your choice.

In the civics test, some answers may change because of elections or appointments. You must answer the question with the name of the official serving at the time of your naturalization interview.

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For a complete list of questions, click here.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.