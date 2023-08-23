Indian students going to the US for higher studies may witness a new trend in the coming years. The Indian government and the US government are working closely on several initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education for students.

According to reports, the US State Department is creating an educational program that aligns with India’s New Education Policy (NEP). Through the scheme, Indian academics will have a new option to enroll in American colleges and obtain a one-time professional master’s degree with an artificial specialization.

Akhilesh Lakhtakia, one of the 14 members of the 2022-23 Jefferson Science Fellows class,” says, “I am looking forward to developing cooperative relationships focused on sustainability between U.S. and Indian institutions of higher education. These relationships will exploit India’s National Education Policy to form a regenerative culture from research in STEM arenas. This will include arts and humanities as inalienable parts of a regenerative culture.”

The National Education Policy 2020 proposes various reforms in Indian school education as well as higher education including technical education.

“The programme seeks to create a new pathway for Indian students to pursue a one-year professional master’s degree. The courses are currently confined to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Notably, once the course is completed, students will be eligible to stay in the US for up to three years, as per current visa rules. The move is intended to allow them to gain work experience in industry and repay student loans. This program holds strong promises for Indian students,” says Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living.

“The current discussions surrounding the program, which was allegedly created by the US State Department, have the potential to completely change how the US and India share knowledge,” says Amit Singh, Founder of UniScholars.

But, what exactly do the new initiatives aim at? “This innovative project intends to create a fresh path for Indian students, giving them a unique opportunity to pursue specialised professional master’s degrees at prestigious American universities with a focus on artificial intelligence. If this unique project succeeds, it could make the United States a leading center for international education, opening up more opportunities for both countries and students to grow and advance together,” adds Singh.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, a discernible decline in students opting for US higher education was observed. However, this trend experienced a pivotal shift in 2022, characterized by a significant surge in Indian students embarking on educational journeys to American shores.

As per the annual report by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the year 2022 saw a notable influx of 64,300 Indian students to the United States. With the imminent rollout of this transformative program, the trajectory of student numbers is poised to sustain its upward trajectory in the impending years, further cementing the educational bonds between the two nations. “This endeavor underscores a resolute commitment to enhancing education and harmonizing it with international benchmarks. The program represents a momentous stride toward modernizing India’s educational landscape, promising an array of potential advantages encompassing learning, career progression, and future avenues for Indian scholars,” says Singh.