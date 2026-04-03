The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has made inflationary adjustments to certain immigration-related fees for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026, as required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (HR-1). The law mandates that DHS adjust certain immigration-related fees for inflation every year.

The fiscal year (FY) for U.S. visas and immigration begins on October 1 and ends on September 30. Here are the inflation-adjusted FY 2026 fee amounts set by DHS for the following immigration fees under HR-1:

The fee for enrollment in the Electronic Visa Update System (EVUS),

The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) fee,

Fee for a foreigner paroled into the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have begun assessing the FY 2026 amount for the HR-1 parole fee on January 1, 2026.

CBP administers several fees, including fees for applying for a CBP Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record, for using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) and receiving ESTA travel authorizations, and for enrolling in the Electronic Visa Update System (EVUS).

These fees are not arbitrary. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act established new immigration fees and increased existing fees for certain immigration-related actions. The statute established minimum fees for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 and required annual adjustments to the fees in subsequent fiscal years based on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers.

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New Revised US Visa FY 2026 Fees

Parole into the United States: Total FY 2026 fee (revised fee): $1,020

Application for CBP Form I-94 at land border ports of entry: Total FY 2026 fee (revised fee): $30

ESTA authorization: Total FY 2026 fee (revised fee): $40.27

EVUS enrollment: Total FY 2026 fee (revised fee): $30.75

CBP issues an electronic CBP Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record to all arriving foreigners who are legally required to submit that form. The fee for this will remain unchanged for FY 2026.

ESTA is the online system through which foreigners intending to enter the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) must obtain an electronic travel authorization before traveling to the United States. Every foreigner intending to travel by air, sea, or land to the United States under the VWP must receive a travel authorization via ESTA before travel.

EVUS is an online system currently used by nationals of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) who hold a 10-year B-1, B-2, or B-1/B-2 visitor visa. It is used to provide the required information to DHS before traveling to the United States.

One more important change that travelers must be aware of: The US interview waiver policy, commonly known as ‘Dropbox,’ has been discontinued for most travelers, effective September 2, 2025. The US State Department has restricted eligibility for visa interview waivers, meaning that most applicants — including foreign workers on temporary visas and F-1 international students — will now need to attend in-person interviews for their visa applications.

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Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.