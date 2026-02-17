SAVE ACT aims to mandate proof of US citizenship for voter registration in federal elections. Will the green card holders be allowed to register themselves? The answer is no. Only those green card holders who have become citizens through naturalization are allowed to register to vote. Naturalization is the legal process by which lawful permanent residents or green card holders attain US citizenship.

Although green card holders are lawful permanent citizens of the US, to register to vote in federal elections, the SAVE ACT demands proof of citizenship.

The options available to prove citizenship include a passport, a military ID proving U.S. birth, a REAL ID-compliant ID proving citizenship, a government-issued photo ID proving U.S. birth, or another government-issued photo ID accompanied by a birth certificate or a document proving naturalization. Therefore, all green-card holder turned US citizens through naturalization are allowed to register to vote.

Green-card holders are required to file their income tax returns and report their income to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and state taxing authorities. They are also expected to support the democratic form of government but ‘support’ does not include voting. Permanent lawful residents or green card holders cannot vote in federal, state, or local elections.

The ‘Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act’ or the ‘SAVE America Act’ proposes significant changes to the voter registration process in the US. SAVE ACT aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of United States citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for Federal office, and for other purposes.

SAVE AMERICA ACT not only asks for documentary proof of US citizenship but also asks the applicant the question, ‘Are you a citizen of the United States?’ If the applicant answers in the affirmative, then they are required to furnish documentary proof of United States citizenship.

The SAVE America Act will require proof of citizenship for registration, eliminate mail-only registrations, and mandate photo ID across all states for the first time. Additionally, states would need to enhance efforts to remove noncitizens from voter rolls.

The other big change is the way mail-in applicants complete their registration. The SAVE America Act compels state governments to make sure that only citizens register and requires mail-in applicants to provide proof of citizenship in person. The in-person requirement for presenting the documents could become a hindrance to many of the voters.

The bill requires documentary proof of citizenship to be presented with a federal voter registration application. Due to stringent requirements, millions may be hindered from registering or updating their voter registration. The Brennan Center for Justice states that over 21 million eligible voters lack easy access to proof of citizenship, like a passport or birth certificate.

In the 2024 presidential election, 73.6% or 174 million people of the citizen voting-age population were registered to vote and 65.3% or 154 million people voted.

Chip Roy’s SAVE Act will require states to obtain documentary proof of U.S. citizenship and identity – in person – when registering an individual to vote in a Federal election. The SAVE ACT also requires states to establish a program to remove non-citizens from their existing voter rolls and gives states no-cost access to Department of Homeland Security and Social Security Administration databases to do so. Green Card holders cannot vote in federal elections as they are not U.S. citizens.