US green card holders or lawful permanent residents (LPRs) often face trouble returning to the United States after spending time overseas. Many are being refused entry upon their return after being targeted by Trump’s immigration enforcement authorities.

While lawful permanent residents possess the legal right to return to US in most situations, this right is subject to certain conditions and restrictions under immigration law. Lengthy absences, criminal offenses, fraudulent activities, or abandonment of residence can all lead to scrutiny, delays, or removal actions.

Reportedly, some green card holders are facing increased scrutiny while others are denied entry on the grounds of ‘abandoning US residence,’ or having stayed abroad for more than a year.

US Reentry Rules

To avoid this, green card holders traveling overseas need to be aware of US reentry rules. Unless they get a reentry permit using Form I-131, lawful permanent residents who remain outside the United States for a year or longer risk losing their status. Even short absences may trigger scrutiny. To be safe, holders should maintain strong US ties and limit long stays outside the country.

Green card status allows immigrants to live, work, and enjoy a completely legal stay in the US. However, there are rules and laws to be followed to ensure the continuity of that legal status.

ALSO READ US announces rule change for 401(k); 90 million Americans to invest their savings in crypto and private equity

Here is what green card holders must know

The Permanent Resident Card becomes technically invalid for reentry into the United States if green card holders are absent for 1 year or more. Even absences shorter than 1 year can be a problem. If a green card holder takes up residence in another country during that period, their US permanent residence may be considered ‘abandoned.’

Reentry Permit

The safest option before any long trip is to get a re-entry permit. A reentry permit establishes that you did not intend to abandon your status, and it allows you to apply for admission to the United States after traveling abroad for up to 2 years without having to obtain a returning resident visa. Reentry permits are normally valid for 2 years from the date of issuance.

If you are an LPR planning to travel outside the United States for 1 year or more, you must apply for a reentry permit before you depart. If you stay outside for 1 year or more and did not apply for a reentry permit before you left, you may be considered to have abandoned your permanent resident status. If this happens, you may be referred to appear before an immigration judge to decide whether or not you have abandoned your status.

You can apply using Form I-131 for a reentry permit, but you must be physically present in the United States when you file the form. You should file your Form I-131 no fewer than 60 days before you intend to travel abroad.

However, you do not have to be in the United States for USCIS to approve your Form I-131 and issue the reentry permit, as long as your biometrics (photo, fingerprints) have already been obtained. You can indicate on your Form I-131 that you want USCIS to send your reentry permit to a US Embassy, consulate, or a DHS office overseas, so you can pick it up from one of those facilities.

If your trip is shorter, the rules are simpler. You do not need a reentry permit if you will be outside the United States for less than 1 year. In that case, you may use your Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551) as your travel document.

ALSO READ Why Trump wants to end the Iran war now: 3 key economic indicators Trump cannot ignore

Green Card to Citizenship via Naturalization

Green card holders who are also planning to apply for US citizenship need to be especially careful. To apply for naturalization under the general provision, an applicant must have been continuously in the United States for at least 5 years after lawful permanent resident admission and up to the time of naturalization, and must also have resided in the state or service district with jurisdiction for 3 months before filing.

An absence of more than 6 months (more than 180 days) but less than 1 year (less than 365 days) during the period for which continuous residence is required is presumed to break the continuity of such residence. However, an applicant may overcome this presumption by providing evidence to establish that the continuity of residence was not disrupted.

Importantly, even trips that individually stay under the limits can add up to become a problem. Lawful permanent residents must be aware of the consequences associated with prolonged absences, even if no individual trip surpasses 180 days or one year. Regular extended travels abroad may raise concerns regarding abandonment and could complicate naturalization processes, where continuous residence and physical presence are closely examined.