Tradition meets modernity: PM Modi inaugurates Pragati Maidan convention centre today, know all about the grand architectural marvel here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed ‘puja’ and ‘havan’ before the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, along with the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex.

The complex, which was developed as a national project at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore and has a campus area of approximately 123 acres, will house the G20 leaders’ meeting in September.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister performed puja at the redeveloped ITPO complex at the Pragati Maidan in the presence of several Union Ministers. He was also seen felicitating ‘shramjeevis’ during the event.

The event was also attended by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav and others. The prime minister also interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them.

New IECC complex built in place of iconic Hall of Nations

The facility has been built after an overhaul of the old and outdated structures in the Pragati Maidan complex. It was constructed in place of the Hall of Nations, the world’s first and largest-span space-frame structure built in reinforced concrete, which held special significance in India and was demolished back in 2017.

The Hall of Nations and Hall of Industries was demolished by the ITPO as a part of a plan to redevelop Pragati Maidan complex, with the iconic buildings making way for a state-of-the-art convention centre and exhibition centre.

Inaugurated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Hall of Nation was one of the first of large-span cast-in-situ-concrete space frames to be constructed in the world. However, despite worldwide fame and unique architecture, the Halls weren’t ‘heritage’ enough forty-five years later.

Security arrangements for inauguration ceremony

Over 15,000 police personnel, along with SWAT teams and more than 200 police vehicles armed with high-tech gadgets and weapons, were deployed for the inauguration of the new centre by PM Modi today.

A significant number of police personnel from all districts and specialised units were deployed to provide security cover for the 120-acre redeveloped Pragati Maidan Complex. While speaking about the event, a senior police official informed The Indian Express that this event will serve as a rehearsal for the security arrangements for the G20 Summit.

Key features of Pragati Maidan’s ITPO complex

The facility spans an extensive area of approximately 123 acres and was constructed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore.

Developed as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination, the IECC complex holds a prominent position among the world’s top exhibition and convention complexes.

The newly established IECC complex at Pragati Maidan boasts cutting-edge amenities, including a Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheatres, and more.

Comparable to the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, the facility competes in all aspects.

The state-of-the-art facility includes the convention centre, exhibition halls, and amphitheatres, making it a grand architectural marvel designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events.

Notably, Level 3 of the convention centre can accommodate an impressive 7,000 participants, surpassing the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia in size.

The Convention Centre’s architectural design draws inspiration from Indian traditions, reflecting the nation’s confidence in its heritage while embracing modern facilities and lifestyle.

Adding to its cultural ambiance, the Convention Centre features various paintings and Tribal art from different regions of the country.

The IECC complex boasts seven versatile exhibition halls that provide ample space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, catering to diverse industries and showcasing products and services from around the world.

These state-of-the-art structures stand as a testament to the brilliance of modern engineering and architecture.

The Convention Centre offers additional amenities, including a 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi-covered campus, 10G Intranet connectivity, an interpreter room equipped with cutting-edge technology supporting 16 different languages.

The Centre also features an advanced AV system with large video walls, a building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency, a light management system with dimming and occupancy sensors, a state-of-the-art DCN (Data Communication Network) system, an integrated surveillance system, and an energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system.

