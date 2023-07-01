The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited has begun work on the metro connectivity between Haryana’s Ballabgarh and Palwal. The agency will conduct the techno-feasibility study of the new metro route. This comes days after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the new metro link between two cities.

A high-level team consisting of officials from Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC), RITES and DIPRO Fraidabad visited the MRT corridor from Ballabgarh to Palwal on June 27. The alternatives of the MRT system will be studied for the proposed corridor.

What is a techno-feasibility study?

RITES is a pioneer in carrying out feasibility and Detailed project report studies for rail-based systems such as Metro, Metrolite, Metro-Neo, LRT, Monorail, Commuter Rail, etc. The study comprises – location, infrastructure, estimation of operation cost, risks, etc.

How will the Ballabgarh-Palwal metro route be planned?

The alignment will be decided after detailed conversations with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other stakeholders. However, the integration will be planned with Ballabgarh Railway Station, Ballabgarh Bus Stand, Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station and Palwal Bus Stand. Apart from the techno-feasibility study, a comprehensive mobility plan is also being prepared for Palwal.

Cost of Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro project:-

The Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore per kilometre. This will be an elevated metro route and the cost of the entire project is Rs 4320 crore (approx).

HMRTC to meet soon

The techno-feasibility study of this route will be completed in the next few days by RITES Limited. After this, the project will be sent to the HMRTC for approval. The Chief Minister has already given the necessary directions in this regard.

Significance of Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro connectivity:-

The Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro route will enhance the travelling experience and pace the development of the area. This will also boost the economic growth of the region and generate employment opportunities for the youth. It will reduce the travel time of people commuting from Palwal to the national capital. The metro project will also give a fillip to both Palwal as well as Faridabad regions.