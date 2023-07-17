Pune Metro Safety Check! CMRS team to commence final inspection on two new routes – Details Here

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) team is going to conduct the final inspection of the Pune Metro work from today onwards. Following three inspections, the CMRS is all set to make its last inspection on Pune Metro routes between July 17 and 22.

This last survey by CMRS marks a significant milestone in the safety compliance process. Upon successful completion of the CMRS inception, the Maharashtra Metro railway corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will get a safety compliance certificate.

What are the two new routes?

Following this, Maha-Metro will be able to begin passenger services on two major routes – from Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and from Phugewadi to Civil Court.

Meanwhile, earlier last week, on the direction of the CMRS officials, senior Maha-Metro officials visited the national capital to meet with the CMRS team and ensure all necessary compliance measures were in place.

In a conversation with a leading news portal, the Director (Operations) of Maha-Metro, Atul Gadgil confirmed the final inspection schedule and expressed his confidence in the Pune Metro project.

Elaborating further, Atul Gadgil informed he had briefed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about their readiness to launch the passenger service on these two stretches by August 1, 2023.

“Now, the State government will make the final decision about launching the service on August 1 at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Gadgil said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune on August 1 to receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2023. However, there has been no confirmation on his schedule for the day yet.