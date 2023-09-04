Pune Metro project: PMRDA begins auction of government’s dairy farm land to get funds

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has started the process of auctioning the state government’s eight-acre dairy farm land near the Old Pune-Mumbai highway to raise funds for the metro project, the Hindustan Times reported.

The PMRDA had received three pieces of government-owned land in Pune city from the state cabinet in 2019 for the funding of the proposed metro rail project from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. PMRDA’s deputy collector Ramdas Jagtap said the PMRDA was given the land which was initially designated for government polytechnic, dairy development and the police department. He added that the e-auction process for dairy development land has started. “We are expecting to raise over Rs 500 crore from the e-auction,” he further said. The land was given to the PMRDA instead of a direct financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore.

The structures on the dairy farm land are being cleared and post the auction, it will be given to Tata-Siemens joint venture that is developing the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro line. “We will also auction Pune Rural Police department land,” Jagtap said.

How much land has been provided to PMRDA?

The state government gave 53.94 acres of land in response to PMRDA’s request. This includes 26 acres from the government polytechnic on Ganeshkhind Road, 17.64 acres from the dairy development department in Shivajinagar, and 10.3 acres from Pune Rural Police and wireless department.

The estimated cost of the metro route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is Rs 8,312 crore.

The PMRDA is currently working on the Metro Line 3 project, a 23.2 kilometre from Mann village through Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, which is now 40% complete. The project was recently reviewed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who urged for its speedy completion.

A double-decker flyover on Ganeshkhind Road as part of the Metro Line 3 project is also under construction by the PMRDA. It is expected to be completed by November 2024.