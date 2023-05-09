PM Modi to dedicate infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The projects costing more than Rs 5,500 crore will boost the development and connectivity in the region.

The developmental projects include the road and railway sector. This would bolster trade and commerce. It will also improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region. He will dedicate the developmental projects in Nathdwara at around 11:45 AM.

Road projects:-

During his visit to the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for road construction projects for upgradation to two-lanes in Udaipur, and Rajsamand.

National Highway projects:-

He will also dedicate three national highway projects to the nation. These are: (a) 114 km long six lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, (b) 110 km long widening and strengthening to 4 lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25, and (c) 47 km long two lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

Railway projects:-

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for modernisation of Udaipur railway station. The transformational project will provide enhanced passenger amenities with food court, separate entry and exit points, parking space for vehicles, etc.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project, and setting up of a new rail line between Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had applauded the railways for operating nearly five lakh trains in the financial year 2022-23. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Encouraging numbers, indicating our strides in logistics and economic momentum.”

The railways operated 5,04,601 rakes in FY 2022-23. The national transporter has also operated 4,83,298 rakes in FY 2021-2; 4,23,384 rakes in FY 2020-21; 4,01,232 rakes in FY 2019-20.