NLC India’s first coal-based thermal power plant to meet surge in demand, Operations to begin soon! Detailed report here

To meet the rising power demand in India, the NLC India Limited (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited) will begin the operation of its first super-critical coal-based thermal power plant soon. The NLC India Limited’s first coal-based power plant – Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) is being built at Uttar Pradesh’s Ghatampur Tehsil. This is being built in a joint venture with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL).

Speaking to FinancialExpress.Com, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director, NLC India Limited said,

The NUPPL power plant project received the GOI sanction on July 27, 2016. The ground breaking ceremony was laid by Piyush Goyal, the then Union Minister of State (MoS) for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines (Independent Charge). The project was scheduled to be completed within 64 months of the sanction, however it got delayed due to various reasons such as – COVID-19 Pandemic and others.

A look at a detailed report:-

The NUPPL super critical thermal power project is being built in an area of 1013.97 hectares. Of these, the power plant area is 768 hectares and the area for township projects (which includes residential complexes for employees, guest house, hospital, school etc) is 68 hectares.

Cost of NUPPL thermal power project:-

The project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 19406.12 crore. Of this, the total capital expenditure (capex) till June 02, 2023 is Rs 15109.6 crore.

Construction status of NUPPL project:-

The construction of the NUPPL power plant is going on in full swing. The physical progress of the super-critical thermal plant is 80.20 per cent till June 02, 2023, while financial progress is 77.86 per cent.

The project is being constructed in an EPC contract mode. Of these –

Boiler – L&T MHI Power Boilers Private Limited

Turbine – GE Power Systems India Private Limited

Balance of Plants – BGR Energy Systems Limited

FGD – L&T Limited

Capacity of NUPPL plant:-

The total capacity of the NUPPL thermal power plant is 1980 MW. A total of three units are there (3*660 MW).

Railway siding:-

The NUPPL has built a rail siding of 43.2 km long for carrying the coal from Hamirpur railway station to its plant.

Features of NUPPL power plant:-

The NLC India Limited’s first coal-based thermal power project has a lot of features. These are:

Supercritical power plant: The NUPPL power project is a supercritical coal-based thermal power plant. The plant extracts more energy from the coal, leading to reduced fuel consumption and thereby, helps in cost savings and a lower carbon footprint. Adoption of SCR technology: The NUPPL has adopted SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) technology. This is to reduce the impact of NOx. Adoption of FGD technology: The power plant is equipped with FGC (Flue Gas Di-sulphurisation) technology. This is to minimise the emission of SOx gas. Adoption of ZLD technology: The NUPPL power plant has adopted ZLD (Zero Liquid Discharge) technology. The power has implemented a rain water harvesting system under which the entire waste water will be re-used inside the plant after proper treatment and monitoring of quality. Use of LDPE/HDPE lining in reservoir ash ponds. This helps to minimise the seepage and groundwater table contamination respectively. Evacuation of power through GIS (Gas Insulated System). Turbine heat rate of NUPPL power plant is 1781.2 kilo calories per kw/hr.

Significance of NUPPL thermal power project:-

The NUPPL thermal power project has boosted the local economy. About 1000 contractual manpower have been sourced from Project Affected People (PAPs). Due to the adoption of latest and modern technologies, the power plant is environmentally friendly and a perfect example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Net Zero’ vision.

(The reporter was in NUPPL thermal power plant on the invitation)