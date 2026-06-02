A viral video showing two dust-covered Metro rakes parked on the elevated Metro Line 4 corridor in Thane has reignited criticism over delays in the long-pending project, nearly nine months after trial runs were flagged off by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The footage, widely shared on social media, shows the trainsets stationed between Owale and Kasarvadavli stations under the open sky, accumulating layers of dust while construction work on key stations remains incomplete. The images have become symbolic of the repeated delays that have plagued the corridor, with several users questioning whether the September 2025 trial run inauguration was premature.

Dust-Covered Rakes Spark Questions Over Project Readiness

The two rakes were used during the trial runs launched in September last year. Residents living along the corridor said the trains have remained largely stationary for months.

According to Indian Express, “The rakes are in bad condition, with a thick layer of dust covering them. The least the authorities can do is keep the expensive technology under the cover of constructed metro stations,” said Raj Sudhakar, a 43-year-old mathematics professor who lives in a building overlooking the Metro tracks along Ghodbunder Road. “Till February, the rakes were being moved from one station to another. But since March, they have been left out in the open.”

At the time of the trial run launch, Fadnavis had announced that the first three stations between Vijay Garden and Gaimukh would open by December 2025, while the entire Phase 1 section from Cadbury Junction to Gaimukh was expected to become operational by April 2026.

MMRDA officials later maintained that the 10.8-km stretch would be opened during the first quarter of 2026. However, both timelines have now passed without commercial operations beginning.

Station Construction, Safety Clearances Still Pending

According to residents and project observers, several stations along the route are still undergoing civil and finishing works.

According to Indian Express, “All the stations are incomplete,” said Sudhakar. “At Kasarvadavli, station construction work is still ongoing. Flooring has been completed at some stations, but roofs, facades and other finishing work are nowhere near completion. Work is progressing slowly and I doubt the line will start before year-end.”

While track installation and related rail infrastructure work have largely been completed, station finishing activities are expected to continue for several more months. Once construction is completed, the corridor will also require mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) before passenger services can begin.

Officials have previously indicated that the certification process itself could take one to two months after construction is finished.

No Revised Timeline Announced

The delay has added to frustration among commuters in Thane, where Metro Line 4 is expected to ease congestion on the heavily trafficked Ghodbunder Road corridor and improve connectivity between Mumbai and Thane.

The project also faced setbacks earlier this year after a parapet slab collapse at an under-construction Metro site near Mulund resulted in one fatality and injuries to three others. Authorities had clarified that the contractors involved in that stretch were different from those working on Metro Line 4 Phase 1.

In April, MMRDA invited bids for housekeeping services for 62 Metro trainsets across multiple corridors, including Metro Lines 4 and 4A, indicating preparations for future operations. However, officials have not announced a fresh deadline for opening the corridor.

Metro Line 4 will connect Wadala and Kasarvadavli, while Metro Line 4A will extend the route further from Kasarvadavli to Gaimukh. Until a revised timeline is issued, the dust-covered rakes remain a visible reminder of a project still waiting to leave the station.