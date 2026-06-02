For many commuters living in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, and nearby areas, daily travel often becomes difficult because of heavy traffic and long journey times, especially while going towards major hubs like Wadala and Kasarvadavali.

To improve this situation and make travel easier for commuters, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) planned better metro connectivity across these regions. Under this plan, MMRDA decided to connect the newly approved Mumbai Metro Line 5A with the under-construction Metro Line 4 at Balkum and Metro Line 12 (23.57 km) at Kalyan.

Once these metro lines become fully operational, commuters will easily switch between different parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region through smooth interchange points.

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What is Mumbai Metro Line 5A, and what areas will it cover?

Mumbai Metro Line 5A is an extension of the under-construction Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan Metro Line 5. This extension will run from Durgadi in Kalyan to Ulhasnagar, covering a distance of 11.829 km. The line will cover important areas such as Durgadi, Khadakpada, Bhoirwadi, Shanti Nagar, Shivaji Chowk, Shivaji Path, and Ulhasnagar.

Mumbai Metro Line 5 – One of the largest corridors in the region

With the addition of the 11.829 km extension, Mumbai Metro Line 5 will become one of the longest metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), further strengthening connectivity across key parts of the region.

Currently, Metro Line 5 is a 24.90 km long elevated corridor connecting Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan. It has 15 stations along the route, namely Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi, Gopal Nagar, Temghar, Rajnouli, Gove Gaon, Kon Gaon, Lal Chowki, Kalyan Station, and Kalyan APMC.

Big cut in daily travel time for commuters

The new metro link is expected to reduce travel time for people travelling between Durgadi, Ulhasnagar, and Kalyan. The journey is likely to take around 40–50 percent less time compared to road travel, giving commuters a much faster way to reach their destinations.

Stronger connectivity across the MMR region

The Mumbai Metro Line 5 and its extension will improve travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by linking key areas more efficiently. It will make it easier for commuters to move between Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, and nearby regions without long delays or multiple road changes.

With better interchange options in the network, passengers will be able to switch routes more smoothly. This will make daily travel more connected and more convenient across the region.