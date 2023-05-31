In a bid to bring transformation in Jammu Kashmir and enhance people’s life experience, Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, on Tuesday inaugurated several major infrastructure projects, custom hiring centres for farmers and poly greenhouses for self-help groups in Baramulla district.

According to officials, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor also laid the foundation stone for several projects, reported PTI. Sinha said that the projects rolled out for people could bring transformation in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the dream of Baramulla citizens to live a quality of life is being fulfilled with the work going to start on these projects. In the last few years, Baramulla has transformed into a hub of economic importance, Sinha said and added that the upgradation work on Narbal-Tangmarg road will buttress the connectivity.

The youths of the district are making significant contributions in nation building and setting new milestones in different sectors, he said while paying homage to “Lion of Baramulla” Maqbool Sherwani.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon all stakeholders for their active participation to execute government programmes for holistic development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) offers an opportunity to empower the 3/4th population of J-K. We have to ensure that Kisan Sampark Abhiyan benefits more farmers and subsequent interventions lead to sustained growth and development,” said Sinha, reported PTI.

He cautioned the people to corner those elements who are trying to disrupt peace.