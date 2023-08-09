scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

India’s evolving port infrastructure: All major ports connected by Rail and National Highways, claims Minister

The statement about the port connectivity in the country were made by Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. 

Written by FE Online
Updated:
ports
Out of the 66 Ports other than Major Ports (Non-Major Ports) handling cargo, 13 are connected by rail while 24 are connected by 4 Lane Road or National Highway.

All major ports in the country are connected by rail and by 4 Lane Road or National Highway, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday (August 8). 

According to the information shared by the State Governments, out of the 66 Ports other than Major Ports (Non-Major Ports) handling cargo, 13 are connected by rail while 24 are connected by 4 Lane Road or National Highway.

Also Read

The revelations about the port connectivity in the country were made by Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. 

Also Read

While highlighting that the state of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh house some of the major ports in the nation, the Union Minister added that out of the total cargo traffic of 1129.63 Million Tonnes handled at Indian Ports in the year 2022-23, ports in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh handled 493.85 Million Tonnes and 133.32 Million Tonnes respectively.

India’s major ports

Here are the details of ports in the country handling products like coal, cement, fertilizers, petroleum and petrochemical products – 

Also Read
S.NoState / UTsNo of ports handling coalNo of ports handling fertilizers,No of ports handling cementNo of ports handling petroleum and petrochemical products
1Gujarat15679
2Maharashtra7353
3Goa2101
4Karnataka1122
5Kerala0022
6Tamil Nadu2127
7Andhra Pradesh4412
8Odisha3201
9West Bengal2222
10Pudducherry1012
11A& NI0092

More Stories on
infrastructure

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 16:08 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS