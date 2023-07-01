Gujarat set to house National Maritime Heritage Complex showcasing India’s rich maritime legacy – Check its features and more

Lothal in Gujarat is set to become the home of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) as part of the Sagarmala program initiated by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. This ambitious project, with an estimated cost of ₹4,500 crore, aims to create a state-of-the-art facility that showcases India’s maritime heritage from ancient to modern times. Through the innovative use of technology and an “edutainment approach”, the complex is projected to become an international tourist destination, promoting awareness of the country’s rich maritime legacy.

A project progress review meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow (July 2), at the NMHC site in Lothal. This meeting will provide an opportunity to assess the progress made in the development of the complex and its various attractions.

Highest lighthouse museum, marine diversity & more

Among the standout features of the NMHC is the world’s highest lighthouse museum, offering visitors a panoramic view of the maritime landscape. Additionally, the complex will house the world’s largest open aquatic gallery, showcasing diverse marine life and emphasising the importance of oceanic ecosystems. It will also be home to India’s grandest naval museum, which will present the evolution and significance of the country’s naval forces through captivating exhibits and interactive displays.

The NMHC aspires to become one of the world’s largest international tourist destinations, attracting visitors from around the globe. By offering numerous attractions and immersive experiences, the complex aims to boost tourism and contribute to the economic development of the region.

Education and heritage centres

Unique features of the complex include a Lothal mini recreation area, providing insight into the architectural and lifestyle aspects of the Harappan civilization. The NMHC will also feature four theme parks: Memorial, Maritime and Navy, Climate, and Adventure and Amusement. These parks will offer entertainment and educational experiences centered around various aspects of maritime history and culture.

Within the complex, fourteen galleries will showcase India’s maritime heritage, spanning from the Harappan era to the present day. Each gallery will provide a comprehensive and engaging exploration of different historical periods. Furthermore, a dedicated Coastal States Pavilion will highlight the diverse maritime heritage of India’s states and union territories, celebrating their unique contributions to the country’s maritime history.