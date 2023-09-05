G20 Travel Guidelines: Plan your commute! Here’s how you can reach IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station during the summit

Ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi several advisories have been issued by the officials regarding the restrictions and traffic regulations in the city.

Several high-profile dignitaries from around the world will be gracing the city with their presence. In view of the summit, the authorities have announced certain traffic regulations which will be put in place in and around New Delhi between September 7 and 11. Several commercial establishments like malls and markets will remain closed during the summit.

The areas which fall outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will see the flow of traffic remain unaffected. However, the National Highway 48 (NH-48) will see its traffic being affected, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

A press release by the Delhi Traffic Police said provisions have been made to ensure unhindered Metro services and that all mode of public transport are available with certain regulations.

People who have to go to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the New Delhi Railway Station during the above mentioned dates might face certain issues and hence have been advised to plan ahead.

The Delhi Airport on Monday took to Twitter (formerly X) to issue a travel advisory till September 10 asking the people to use Metro services to and from the airport. It added that people travelling via road are expected to see longer travel time.

The traffic police also said that the movement of passengers to Airport, Railway Stations and ISBTs will be facilitated. Bonafide residents and authorised vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District,” it added.

Take a look at the best possible routes to reach the IGI Airport and New Delhi Railway Station during the G20 Summit, as reported by The Indian Express.

IGI Airport

Metro services: Passengers looking to go to the airport during the G20 Summit weekend can use the Delhi Metro Airport Express line to get to Terminal 3.

The options available to the passengers are

From Dwarka to T3 and from T3 to Dwarka : Passengers can take the Blue Line till Dwarka Sector 21 Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

: Passengers can take the Blue Line till Dwarka Sector 21 Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3 From New Delhi to T3 and back : They can take the Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and then Airport Express Line till T3.

: They can take the Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and then Airport Express Line till T3. They could also take the Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium to IGI Airport T3

From South Delhi to T3 and back : Pink Line till Dhaula Kuan Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

: Pink Line till Dhaula Kuan Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3 The Magenta Line can also be used till Hauz Khas and then change for Yellow Line till Dilli Haat-INA station. From here, passengers can switch to Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3

From West Delhi to T3 and back – Blue Line till Rajouri Garden Station and from there switch to Pink Line and go up till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.

– Blue Line till Rajouri Garden Station and from there switch to Pink Line and go up till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3. From North Delhi to T3 and from T3 to North Delhi : Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till T3.

: Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till T3. From East Delhi to T3 and from T3 to East Delhi: Pink Line till Welcome Station, Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till T3.

Via road: Passengers who opt to travel via road to the IGI Airport must remember that their journeys will be affected from midnight on the intervening night of September 7 and 8, till 11.59 pm on September 10.

Some of the options they have are as follows.

From Gurugram to T3 and back : Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

: Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road From Gurugram to T1 and back : Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

: Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1 From Dwarka to T3 and from T3 to Dwarka : Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road From Dwarka to T1 & from T1 to Dwarka: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From New Delhi and South Delhi to T3 and from T3 to New Delhi & South Delhi : AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road From New Delhi and South Delhi to T1 and from T1 to New Delhi & South Delhi: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1 From West Delhi to T3 and from T3 to West Delhi : Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

: Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road From West Delhi to T1 and from T1 to West Delhi : Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

: Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1 From North & East Delhi to T3 and from T3 to North & East Delhi : ISBT Kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

: ISBT Kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road From North and East Delhi to T1 and from T1 to North & East Delhi: ISBT Kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

New Delhi Railway Station advisory

Via Metro: Those looking to go to the railway station via metro must get down at the New Delhi Metro Station on the Yellow and Airport Express metro lines.

Via road: Travelling to the railway station will take longer than usual. Road journey towardsthe station from Ajmeri Gate side will be affected on September 10 from 5 am to 1 pm.

Some of the options the passengers have to get to the station are as follows.

From South and West Delhii: Dhaula Kuan- Ring Road- Naraina Flyover- Mayapuri Chowk- Kirti Nagar Main Road- Shadipur Flyover- Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg)- R/A Pusa- Pusa Road- Dayal Chowk- Panchkuian Road- Outer Circle Connaught Place- Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side

From North and East Delhi: Yudhister Setu- Boulevard Road- Rani Jhansi Flyover- R/A Jhandewalan- D B Gupta Road- Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.