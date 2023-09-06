scorecardresearch
G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro to commence its services on all lines from 4:00 AM! Supreme Court Metro station to remain closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued an advisory regarding the beginning of Metro services on all its corridors for the upcoming G20 Summit in the nation capital.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Updated:
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, delhi metro, g20 summit, g20 summit 2023,
The services will start at 04:00 hrs from terminal stations of all Line for three days i.e. from September 08 to 10, 2023. 

In the wake of upcoming G20 Summit 2023, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence its journey earlier than the scheduled time for three days i.e. from September 8th, 9th and  10th, 2023. The Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam near Pragati Maidan on Saturday and Sunday.

The move will facilitate the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements etc. 

Beginning of Metro Services:- 

The Metro services will start at 04:00 am from the terminal stations of all Lines. 

Frequency of Delhi Metro train during G20 days 

The Delhi Metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the corridors till 06:00 am. However, after 06:00 am, the trains will run as per the normal timings throughout the day on all lines. 

(This is a developing story)

Delhi Metro
DMRC

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 13:24 IST

