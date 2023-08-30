DMRC achieves another milestone! Highest-ever passenger journeys registered in Delhi Metro on THIS day – Details Inside

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is continuously working to boost passenger safety and comfort by enhancing the connectivity across the Delhi-NCR region. Recently, it achieved another milestone by introducing accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions to delhiites.

This week, it recorded the highest ever daily passenger journeys pre and post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. On August 28, 2023 (Monday), around 68.16 lakh passengers travelled using the city’s rapid transit system.

Previously, the highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 66,18,717 on February 10, 2020, just before the Coronavirus disrupted the travel patterns and routines. The present unprecedented passenger’s footfall comes after a period of challenges and reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by DMRC.

Passenger footfalls across DMRC corridors on August 28, 2023 (Monday):-

A total of 68,16,252 passengers boarded the train on Monday. Of these, 7,35,116 footfalls have been recorded in Red Line; 18,66,573 on Yellow Line; 14,47,648 on Blue Line – 1; 3,60,211 on Blue Line – 2; 3,25,673 on Green Line; 6,96,958 on Violet Line; 6,71,393 on Pink Line; 5,63,624 on Magenta Line; 38,545 on Grey Line; 49,640 on Rapid Metro; and 60,871 on Airport Express Line.

In a statement, the DMRC said, “This achievement is a testament to the efforts of DMRC’s dedicated staff, the support of the Delhi NCR residents, and the commitment to providing safe, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation services.”

Delhi Metro – Reliable mode of transport during monsoon

Last month, in the wake of rain and Yamuna river flooding the parts of national capital, the Delhi Metro has emerged as the most preferred and reliable mode of transport. The first two weeks passenger journeys during weekdays have crossed the 60 lakh mark on multiple days, a phenomenon which is generally witnessed during Mondays only.