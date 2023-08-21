scorecardresearch
Delhi Metro to launch India’s 1st virtual shopping app at 21 stations – See the full list

This new app will provide a wide array of e-shopping choices while travelling in metro trains.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The 'Momentum 2.0' app will enable the metro passengers to purchase a range of products and book services from inside the train and collect their orders at the destination stations.

Good news for Delhi Metro commuters! India’s much-awaited first virtual shopping app for metro is set to be launched by this month. This new app will provide a wide array of e-shopping choices while travelling in metro trains. However, the exact date and time of the launch is not yet clear.

Last month, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official told FinancialExpress.com, “The app is expected to be launched by August, 2023.”

The ‘Momentum 2.0’ app will enable the metro passengers to purchase a range of products and book services from inside the train and collect their orders at the destination stations. Initially, this mobile application will be launched at a few selected stations across the network.

List of Delhi Metro stations with virtual stores:-

In the first phase, the virtual stores will be installed in 21 stations. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a senior DMRC official said, “Initially, 21 stations will be covered for the launch and based on the performance/assessment, scope is there to expand to all stations across the network.” These stations are located across Blue Line, Pink Line, Green Line and Red Line.

Of these, 10 stations with virtual stores will be available in the Blue Line, while 3 stations of Pink Line, 3 stations of Green Line and five stations of Red Line.

These stations are – Barakhamba Road, Vaishali, Kaushambi, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, IP Extension, Karkardooma Court, Sector 52 Noida, Karol Bagh, Dwarka Mor, Ashok Park Main, Inderlok, Pitampura, Pulbangash, Mundka, Peeragarhi, Welcome, Punjabi Bagh West, Dilshad Garden and Sector 62 Noida.

About ‘Momentum 2.0’ app:-

The Momentum 2.0 app will provide its users instant and direct access to custom made services such as last mile connectivity options, shopping choices, and digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries. The App will also include additional features such as instant recharge of Delhi Metro’s Smart Cards and smart payment options for other utility services.  

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 10:30 IST

