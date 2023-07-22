Delhi Metro news: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to regulate train operations on a section of Blue Line on July 23, 2023 (Sunday). This is due to a scheduled track maintenance work.

The affected segment will be between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations. Thus, the passengers travelling from Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City or Vaishali need to plan their journey in advance. The maintenance work will be conducted in the initial hours upto 06:00 hrs.

Train services between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations:-

No train service will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on Sunday till 06:00 hrs. Therefore, the Barakhamba Road Metro station will remain closed till the resumption of train services on this section.

Normal operation on other sections of Blue Line:-

The Delhi Metro will function normally on other sections of the Blue Line i.e. from Dwarka Sec-21 or Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House to Noida City Centre or Vaishali.

Alternate routes for travelling beyond Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House:-

The commuters who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House Stations or vice versa till the resumption of train services need to de-board at respective stations and use Yellow and Violet lines or vice versa to reach Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk stations and continue their travel on Blue line.

Apart from this, the Metro authorities will make regular announcements at the stations and inside the trains to inform the passengers about the same. It will also deploy additional staff to facilitate the commuters.

Beginning of Metro services between Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City Metro station:-

The train services from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section will begin at 08:00 hrs as per the routine Sunday time table.