E-commerce giant, Meesho has posted a double digit decline in its net loss as the company’s year-on-year consolidated net loss for the March quarter was posted at Rs 166.34 crore, contracting 88% from Rs 1,391 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially Meesho’s net loss moderated by 66% from Rs 490 crore reported in the previous quarter. The sharp contraction in losses can be attributed to strong growth in net merchandise value (NVM) which rose 43% YoY to Rs 11,371 crore.

Meesho Q4: Revenue rises 47% YoY

For Q4FY6, the Bengaluru headquartered firm posted YoY jump of over 47% in its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 3,531 crore against Rs 2,399 crore reported in the corresponding quarter the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, the revenue was flat, edging up just 0.3% against Rs 3,517 crore reported in Q3.

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Meesho Q4: Margin recovery 4%

The company reported that its contribution margin recovered sharply to 4.0% in Q4 FY26, driven by structural and operational efficiencies. It added that its meesho mall space grew 82% YoY

For FY26, the platform recorded 26.4 crore annual transacting users.

Meesho Q4: Management Commentary

Commenting on financial results, Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said, “FY2026 has deepened our conviction that the Indian e-commerce market has far more depth than most people assume…….. We are still early in this journey, but the direction is clear: as accessibility improves, the market continues to widen, and we are building the technology infrastructure to drive that expansion.”

Meesho: Share Price

The company’s stock ended Wednesday’s trade at Rs 197, down over 3% from its previous close. Over the past one month the stock has delivered a return of nearly 31%, while over the past six months it has climbed up by nearly 16%.

So far this year the stock has delivered a return of more than 8%.