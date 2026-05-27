Share price of razor and trimmer maker Gillette India rose by more than 6% in the intraday trading session as the company announced its Q4 financials, posting a double-digit growth in its net profit led by a decline in its expenses. The FMCG company also announced a dividend payout for FY26.

Gillette India: Net profit rises 21%

The company posted a net profit of Rs 192.5 crore for Q4, jumping 21% from Rs 158.6 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the profit rose by nearly 12% from Rs 172 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The rise in profit came mainly on the back of a decline in its total expenses, which moderated by nearly 6% on a year-on-year basis.

Gillette’s revenue from operations was reported at Rs 792 crore, rising 3% from Rs 767.4 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the company’s topline remained largely unchanged from Rs 790 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The company’s total expenses for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 537 crore, down nearly 6% from Rs 569 crore reported in Q4FY25. Sequentially too, the consumer goods company’s total expenses fell by 5% from Rs 565 crore reported in Q3.

Gillette India: Announces Rs 60 final dividend

The FMCG major has announced a final dividend of Rs 60 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. The record date for the same has been fixed as August 19, subject to shareholder approval.

If approved, the eligible beneficiaries shall receive the said amount in their demat accounts on or before September 18.

With the addition of the final dividend, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 240 per share. This includes an interim dividend of Rs 120 per share and a special dividend of Rs 60 per share declared by the company in late January.

Gillette India: Share Price

The company’s share price was up nearly 5% in the intraday session. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has delivered a return of 1%, while over the past six months, it has declined by more than 5%. So far this year, the stock has risen by over 1%.