Asian Paints reported a whopping 69% jump in its consolidated net profit in Q4FY26, marked by strong volume growth in its domestic decorative business. The paintmaker also announced a final dividend for FY26.

However, the company’s senior management has cautioned that the prolonged West Asia conflict may contribute to near-term uncertainty in demand.

Asian Paints: Net sales rise 11% YoY

The company’s consolidated revenue from sales rose by nearly 11% to Rs 9,228 crore from Rs 8,329 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company’s topline expanded by over 4% from Rs 8,849 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The paint and coating firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,172 crore for the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 629 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the Mumbai-headquartered company’s bottomline expanded by 10.6% from Rs 1,059 crore reported in Q3.

The company said its profitability was aided by value growth in its decorative business and strong growth in its industrial business.

Asian Paints: Declares Rs 23 final dividend

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 23 per share of face value Re 1 each, and the record date for the same has been fixed for Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Eligible shareholders shall receive the payment on or after Monday, July 13.

If approved, the paintmaker’s total dividend for FY26 would stand at Rs 27.50 per share. This includes an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share, which was declared last year in November.

Asian Paints: Management Commentary

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints, said, “The quarter witnessed improvement in the domestic decorative business, with the business delivering a 12.4% growth in volume and 10.2% growth in value terms. The Industrial business delivered a strong double-digit growth during the quarter driven by Automotive, General Industrial and Protective Coatings Segments, taking the overall domestic coatings value growth to 11%.”

However, he added that the external environment remains fluid, with the West Asia conflict contributing to near-term uncertainty in demand, and the company remains resilient to navigate this volatility supported by strong fundamentals.

Asian Paints: Share Price

Following its result announcement, its share price rose over 1% in the intraday trading session.

Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 10%, while over the past six months it has fallen by more than 6%. So far this year, it has declined by over 2%.