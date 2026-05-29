Shares of Ashok Leyland will remain in focus for today’s trade as the automobile major has announced a second interim dividend for FY26 but did not declare any final dividend for the financial year ended March 2026.

Here are the details you need to know about the payout.

Ashok Leyland: Dividend amount and Record date

The company has declared its second interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY26. The record date for determining the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout is Wednesday, June 3, and the beneficiaries shall receive the dividend on or before Friday, June 26.

This essentially means that if, as an investor, you do not appear in the company’s record books on or before the record date, you won’t be eligible for the said payout.

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Prior to this, the auto company had announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share last year in November. With this addition, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 3.50 per share.

Ashok Leyland: No final dividend for FY26

The company’s board of directors has announced that there will be no final dividend payout for FY26. Ashok Leyland’s board of directors had proposed the payout of a final dividend at its board meeting held on Thursday, May 28. However, the same was not approved by shareholders.

Ashok Leyland: Q4FY26 financial performance

The Chennai-headquartered company reported its highest fourth-quarter earnings for FY26 as its standalone net profit for the March quarter stood at Rs 1,405 crore, rising 13% from Rs 1,246 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The jump in profit was largely driven by robust growth in domestic sales as well as export markets, despite geopolitical disruptions.

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The commercial vehicle major’s standalone revenue from operations expanded 19% to Rs 14,160 crore against Rs 11,857 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Also, Ashok Leyland’s total expenses surged 19% to Rs 12,320 crore from Rs 10,342 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The rise in expenses came on account of high raw material costs.

Ashok Leyland: Share price

The company’s stock ended Wednesday’s trade at Rs 164, up over 3% from its previous close. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has declined by 1%; however, over the past six months, it has delivered a return of more than 2%. So far this year, it has fallen 11%.

Stock markets were closed on Thursday on account of Bakri- Id.