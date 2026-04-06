IT major, Wipro secured a multi-year strategic transformation deal with Olam Group. According to a regulatory filing by Wipro, the engagement will run for eight years and is expected to exceed $1 billion in total contract value, with a committed spend of $800 million.

Focus on AI-led transformation across operations

Under the agreement, Wipro will deliver end-to-end transformation services to Olam Group using a consulting-led and AI-powered approach.

The company will leverage its platform, Wipro Intelligence™, along with partnerships and industry expertise to strengthen Olam’s core operations.

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The deal will cover Olam’s entire ‘farm-to-fork’ value chain. Wipro will deploy solutions across key areas such as farming, forecasting, trading, supply chain operations, and customer engagement. The aim is to improve efficiency, build resilience, and support long-term growth.

Partnership to drive growth and innovation

Wipro’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srini Pallia said, this agreement is an important step in expanding their farm-to-fork capabilities and scaling the impact of Wipro Intelligence across the food and agri-business industry.

“By bringing Mindsprint’s deep domain expertise and IP-led solutions, together with Wipro’s consulting-led and AI-powered capabilities, we aim to unlock growth opportunities, catalyze innovation, and drive market‑ready transformation for Olam Group and our global clients across the industry,” Pallia added.

Sunny Verghese, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Olam Group, said, “Wipro’s scale, consulting-led approach, innovation investments, and Wipro Intelligence position it well to advance Olam Group’s mission-critical programmes and drive scalable outcomes.”

He added that “Mindsprint’s deep expertise in the food and agri-business industry, combined with Wipro’s global capabilities, creates powerful synergies for growth and end-to-end transformation across the value chain,” Verghese said.

About Olam Group

Olam Group is a $50 Billion global food and agri-business headquartered in Singapore. It operates in more than 60 countries and supplies food, ingredients, feed, and fiber to nearly 22,000 customers worldwide. The company employs around 40,000 people and is majority owned by Temasek Holdings.

Wipro share price

The share price of Wipro has seen a sharp correction in recent months, declining 27.12% so far this year. The stock had declined 19.19% in the past three months.