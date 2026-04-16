IT major, Wipro announced a share buyback worth up to Rs 15,000 crore. The company, in its Q4FY26 release, stated that they plan to buyback up to 600 million equity shares, representing about 5.7% of its total equity.

The buyback will be carried out at a price of Rs 250 per share through the tender offer route. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval.

Speaking on the board’s share buyback decision, Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said “We have continued to invest in our clients, capabilities and people and maintained our margins in narrow band. Our cash conversion continues to remain strong with operating cash flows at 112.6% of net income for FY26. During the year we have returned substantial portion of our cash generated to shareholders in the form of dividend. Additionally, in our recently concluded board meeting, the Board of Directors announced buyback of Rs 15,000 cr at a price of Rs 250, subject to shareholder approval.”

Wipro’s share buyback history

Wipro last announced a share buyback on April 27, 2023. The buyback was worth Rs 12,000 crore, with the company offering to repurchase shares at a price of Rs 445 per share.

Wipro Q4FY26 highlights

Wipro reported a decline of 1.9% year-on-year( YoY) in its Q4FY26 to Rs 3,501.8 crore from Rs 3,569.6 crore reported in Q4FY25. Revenue surged 7.7% YoY to Rs 24,236.3 crore.

The company said that the interim dividend of Rs 11 declared earlier in FY26 will be treated as the final dividend for the financial year.

Wipro reported total bookings of $3,455 million in Q4, up 3.2% sequentially. Large deal bookings stood out, rising sharply by 65.1% quarter-on-quarter to $1,440 million.

The company said it continues to see strong traction in large and strategic deals, particularly in AI-led transformation projects.

Wipro expects IT services revenue to be in the range of $2,597 million to $2,651 million for the June quarter. This translates into a sequential growth guidance of -2% to 0% in constant currency terms, indicating continued caution in the near term.

Wipro share price

The share price of Wipro closed flat on Thurdsay. The stock has seen a sharp correction on a year-to-date basis, declining 21.66% so far this year.

In the last five trading sessions, the stock has gained about 3%, and over the past one month it is up around 7%.

The share price has however declined 17% over the last six months and around 15% over the past year.