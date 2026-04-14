Allegations of sexual harassment at Tata Consultancy Services’ Nashik office have brought into focus potential gaps in employee protection systems, with experts pointing to weaknesses in HR oversight, escalation mechanisms and the functioning of processes under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework.

The case, which involves multiple complaints over several years, FIRs and arrests, has raised questions about whether internal safeguards failed to activate in time, allowing alleged misconduct to persist without timely intervention.

At the centre of the scrutiny is the role of HR. Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and a former CFO and HR Head of Infosys, described the situation as a breakdown in institutional responsibility. “The HR is supposed to be the custodian of employee safety and well-being, and them being complicit is alarming. It indicates a capture of the system and processes by a group of people,” he said.

Such capture, as Pai described it, assumes greater significance in a case where complaints reportedly surfaced over four years without effective escalation. This has raised concerns not only about intent but also about whether employees had access to independent reporting channels.

What did Pareekh Jain say ?

Pareekh Jain, founder and CEO of tech advisory EIIRTrend, said the apparent lack of engagement with the internal committee under the POSH framework was itself a red flag. “There seems to have been a breakdown in processes given that the internal committee under POSH was not approached. So, either the employees did not have the access and awareness to do so, or they failed to get a response,” Jain said.

An industry executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the case pointed to a structural weakness in information flow. “The single point of failure in this case is the HR who was involved in gatekeeping information. The vertical structure without peer accountability has led to a collapse in communication and escalation,” the executive said.

This concentration of information may have limited visibility at higher levels of the organisation. Pai added that the absence of independent escalation mechanisms compounded the problem. “Another point of failure is the seeming lack of an independent portal or platform which the employee(s) could have used to approach higher authorities, without depending on the non-cooperative HR personnel in question,” he said.

Email queries sent to TCS on the involvement of the POSH committee remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.

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In a statement on Sunday, the company said employee safety and well-being continued to be a core focus. “As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation,” it said.

Statement issued on Monday

In a separate statement on Monday, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman Tata Sons, termed the allegations gravely concerning, adding that action had begun and the company was cooperating with investigations led by COO Aarthi Subramanian.

Meanwhile, industry body Nasscom said on Tuesday that such incidents should not be seen as indicative of systemic weakness across the sector. “Any instance of misconduct or harassment is treated with the highest degree of seriousness, with organisations taking swift, decisive, and appropriate disciplinary action in line with established processes. Any such incident is isolated in nature and does not reflect systemic pattern within the industry,” a spokesperson said.

Experts said the duration of alleged inaction distinguishes the case from typical complaints. R P Yadav, founder and managing director of Genius HRTech, said the issue points to vulnerabilities in process design. “What we are witnessing is not just an isolated incident, but a clear indication of how HR systems can become vulnerable when governance is overly centralised or dependent on a few individuals.

When complaints are raised, documented, and yet remain unaddressed, it points to a breakdown not of policy, but of process integrity and accountability. In large organisations, the scale and complexity demand that employee protection mechanisms are designed to be fail-safe, not person-dependent,” he said.