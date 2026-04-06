Senco Gold share price surged 11% after the company reported a 46% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue for the March quarter, driven by a well-spread wedding season and festive demand that kept store traffic buoyant.

Screenshot taken at 10:36 AM on April 6, 2026 | Source: Financialexpress.com

The company said the wedding season extended across the entire quarter, allowing it to sustain momentum through new collections and targeted offers. Occasions such as Valentine’s Day and International Women’s Day further boosted footfall, especially in gifting and lightweight jewellery categories, the company said via exchange filing. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) came in at 34%, the filing said.

Consumers keep buying despite sharp price swings

The quarter was marked by significant volatility in gold prices. Prices rose around 20% sequentially to peak levels before correcting nearly 20% in mid-March, eventually stabilising with daily fluctuations of 2–5%, the filing said.

Q4 FY26 Performance Senco Gold Q4 FY26 Performance April 2026 | Exchange Filing Update Stock Reaction Senco Gold (NSE) Post-results surge +11% Share price jump Revenue Growth +46% YoY, Q4 FY26 Same-Store Sales 34% SSSG, Q4 FY26 FY26 Full Year +35% Revenue growth YoY FY25 Full Year +21% Revenue growth YoY Gold Price Context Avg gold price — Q4 FY26 Rs 1,51,783/10g Avg gold price — Q4 FY25 Rs 84,782/10g Daily price fluctuation range 2–5% Store Network Total showrooms (end Q4 FY26) 201 New stores added in Q4 FY26 7 FY27 Forward Guidance Q1 FY27 Value Growth Target 20–25% YoY value growth Store Expansion Plan Up to 25 New stores in FY27 Upcoming Demand Triggers Akshaya Tritiya, summer wedding season, regional festivals Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

On a yearly basis, the increase was far steeper. Average gold prices jumped to Rs 1,51,783 per 10 grams in Q4 FY26 from Rs 84,782 a year earlier. Yet, demand held firm.

Senco said it managed the volatility by aligning inventory with shifting consumer preferences while maintaining margins. The company has also been leaning into affordability, pushing lightweight and everyday jewellery, including its 9-karat collections, to sustain volumes.

Store expansion continues; network crosses 200

Retail expansion remained steady during the quarter. Senco added seven new showrooms, taking its total store count to 201. The company’s network now spans a mix of company-owned and franchise outlets, reflecting its strategy to scale through a capital-efficient model, as per the filing.

Senco reported a 35% YoY revenue growth for FY26 as compared to the 21% growth recorded in FY25.

According to the filing, the company is preparing for seasonal demand to come via Akshaya Tritiya, the summer wedding season and other regional festivals. It further mentioned that the company is targeting 20-25% value growth in the first quarter of FY27. The company also plans to add up to 25 stores in FY27.