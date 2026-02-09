Biotechnology company Pandorum Technologies has raised $18 million in a Series B funding round to advance and market tissue regenerative therapies.



Pandorum specialises in programmable regenerative medicine and operates in both India and the United States. The newly acquired funding will be used to further the clinical development of its disease-modifying, tunable, exosome-based therapies, including Kuragenx.

The company plans to scale global manufacturing and expand operations in the United States, Japan, and the Middle East.

Funding round was led by Protons Corporate

This funding round was led by Protons Corporate, with participation from Galentic Pharma, notable investor Ashish Kacholia, Noblevast Advisory, Avinya Fund, Burman Family, and others.



Founded by Tuhin Bhowmick and Arun Chandru, Pandorum has developed a proprietary platform that combines biology, engineering, and computation to create tunable regenerative exosome therapies. These therapies aim to reprogram pathological tissue states, such as inflammation and fibrosis, promoting functional recovery.

ALSO READ Data centre hiring to rise, permanent jobs limited

What did Bhowmick say?

Bhowmick, co-founder and CEO of Pandorum, said that the company’s mission is to restore biological memory and redefine the field of regenerative medicine. He stated, “Our approach treats tissue health, disease, and degeneration as a navigational challenge within an information-constrained biological landscape.

This funding will enable them to translate groundbreaking science into programmable, disease-modifying therapies, starting with single-tissue applications and expanding to multi-tissue repair.

Pandorum has implemented a globally distributed manufacturing strategy, which includes a partnership with AGC Biologics in Italy to serve the US and European markets, as well as a strategic collaboration with Nucelion Therapeutics in India, a subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, to support supply across the Asia-Pacific region. The company is also exploring potential partnerships in the Middle East.



Pandorum’s primary focus is on ocular surface diseases, such as Stevens–Johnson Syndrome and Neurotrophic Keratitis, for which Kuragenx has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA. In addition to ophthalmology, the company is expanding its tunable platform to address systemic conditions, including inflammatory and degenerative diseases affecting the lungs, liver, and nervous system.