NeoLiv, India’s leading fund-led real estate development platform, today announced the elevation of Harshwardhan Prasad as Executive Director (National P&L Head). As part of this expanded role, he will also join the Board of NeoLiv Real Estate Private Limited.

In his new capacity, Harshwardhan Prasad will lead profit and loss management at a national level, with a strong focus on driving investor returns, enhancing operational efficiency, and accelerating growth across NeoLiv’s expanding portfolio. He will also oversee new business development initiatives, supporting the company’s strategic expansion across key markets in India.

Harshwardhan will play a critical role in driving performance-led growth and strengthening financial discipline across the organization. His leadership will be instrumental in scaling operations, aligning business strategy with execution excellence, and ensuring sustainable value creation across all developments.

Harshwardhan on the recent elevation

Commenting on the elevation, Harshwardhan Prasad, said: “I am excited to take on this expanded role at NeoLiv. As we continue to grow, our focus will remain on driving performance, strengthening operational excellence, and creating sustainable value for our investors and customers.”

NeoLiv continues to focus on creating long-term value through thoughtful planning, disciplined execution, and collaborative partnerships, transforming vision into high-impact real estate assets.

NeoLiv Founder & CEO Mohit Malhotra Said “Harshwardhan’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening financial discipline, driving performance-led growth, and aligning strategy with execution excellence – ensuring sustainable value creation across all our developments”

Founded by Mohit Malhotra, former MD & CEO of Godrej Properties Limited, NeoLiv is backed by a USD 90 million SEBI-approved Category II equity fund. The platform is supported by 360 ONE, which manages over USD 65 billion in assets, along with leading HNI family offices in India.

In his expanded role, Prasad will take charge of profit and loss management at the national level, with a mandate to drive investor returns, improve operational efficiency and accelerate growth across NeoLiv’s expanding portfolio. He will also spearhead new business development, supporting the company’s push into key real estate markets.

Backdrop of Harshwardhan’s latest appointment

The move comes as NeoLiv sharpens its focus on performance-led growth and tighter financial discipline, amid increasing competition and evolving investor expectations in India’s real estate sector. Prasad is expected to play a central role in aligning business strategy with execution, while scaling operations and ensuring consistent value creation across projects.

“I am excited to take on this expanded role at NeoLiv. As we continue to grow, our focus will remain on driving performance, strengthening operational excellence, and creating sustainable value for our investors and customers,” Prasad said.

NeoLiv Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said Prasad’s elevation would be key to the company’s next phase of growth. “His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening financial discipline, driving performance-led growth, and aligning strategy with execution excellence—ensuring sustainable value creation across all our developments,” he said.

Founded by Malhotra, former Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Properties Limited, NeoLiv operates a fund-led model aimed at delivering high-quality residential assets. The platform is backed by a $90 million SEBI-approved Category II equity fund and supported by 360 ONE, which manages over $65 billion in assets, along with several high net-worth family offices.

NeoLiv said it will continue to focus on disciplined execution, strategic partnerships and long-term value creation as it expands its footprint in the country’s real estate market.