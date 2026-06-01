Balu Forge Industries has secured an initial order to supply 30,000 units of 152 mm artillery shells to a major Indian energetics company. The company said in its regulatory filing that Supplies for this strategic order are scheduled to begin in June.

The partnership could expand substantially in the coming years with order volume expected to scale up to more than 100,000 shells, while additional ammunition variants may also be added to the production programme.

Balu Forge ramps up artillery shell production to meet domestic, export demand

The company will manufacture the artillery shells at its greenfield facility in Belgaum, Karnataka.

According to Balu Forge Industries, the production will be carried out on a fully automated and indigenously developed empty-shell production line. The unmanned forging line uses advanced robotics to improve precision, speed and efficiency.

The company also said it is increasing production capacity to meet growing domestic and international demand for large-calibre ammunition.

Balu Forge expands defence footprint through Quantum Energetics

Balu Forge is also expanding its presence in the defence value chain through its subsidiary, Quantum Energetics.

The company said the subsidiary will focus on advanced energetics and defence materials, allowing Balu Forge to move beyond manufacturing empty shell bodies and participate in ammunition development and filling technologies.

The move is aimed at creating end-to-end defence manufacturing capabilities and strengthening the company’s position in the sector.

NATO certification boosts global opportunities

Balu Forge said it holds NATO certification along with a long-term memorandum of understanding, enabling it to supply high-precision defence components to NATO member states.

The company said the certification reflects its quality standards, metallurgical expertise and readiness to cater to international defence contracts.

About Balu Forge Industries

Balu Forge Industries, is a leading Indian precision engineering company delivering forged and machined components across multiple global industries.

The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio ranging from 1 kg to 1,500 kg and up to 3 meters in length, supporting diverse applications in automotive, industrial vehicles, earthmoving equipment, wind energy, aerospace, defence, oil and gas, railways, marine, and agriculture.

Its operations include fully integrated forging and machining capabilities, with advanced manufacturing facilities in Belgaum, Karnataka, spread over a 46+ acre campus.

Equipped with high-capacity hydraulic hammers and forging presses, and supported by a dedicated in-house tool room, metallurgical labs, and CNC machining units, Balu Forge ensures consistent precision and quality.

Balu Forge share price

The share price of Balu Forge is under pressure. The stock declined 4.71% during the intraday trading session. It has fallen 16.35% over the past one month. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Balu Forge shares have declined 24.44%.