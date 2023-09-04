LISSUN raises $1.3 million in seed round by Inflection Point Ventures & Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter

Mental health platform, LISSUN said that it has raised $1.3 million in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Rainmatter Capital (Zerodha Group). The round also saw participation from the existing investors IvyCap ventures, WFC, Growx ventures and a few other marquee angel investors, it said. LISSUN has raised over $2.3 million to date in funding.

“The funds will be strategically allocated to enhance their technology and product offerings further, expand their services, and cultivate meaningful partnerships with healthcare institutions and other organizations,” the company said in a statement.

Employing an innovative B2H2C (Business to Healthcare to Consumer) strategy, LISSUN collaborates with healthcare institutions to address high-stress use cases across domains such as infertility, rehabilitation, nephrology, oncology, and more. The platform’s outreach is demonstrated by its 150+ partnerships with industry players in healthcare and education sectors.

“We extend sincere gratitude to our investors for placing their trust in LISSUN. Their expertise and backing will empower us to enrich our offerings and extend our reach. With this injection of capital, we take a significant step forward in realizing our vision of solving mental health at scale, and everyone can access the care and support they rightfully deserve,” said Dr Krishna Veer Singh, Director & Co-founder of LISSUN.

“We are confident that their groundbreaking work will have a lasting impact, reshaping the approach to mental health,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

Rainmatter Health backed by Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath made its inaugural investment in the Mental Health industry with LISSUN. Dilip Kumar who heads Rainmatter Health, said, “Mental health issues in India are often neglected and stigmatized. There is a growing need to build awareness to address the societal barriers and misconceptions surrounding it. At Rainmatter Health, we are glad to join Lissun in their journey as they try to tackle these issues.”

LISSUN caters to 40+ cities across India. “To further bolster their offering portfolio, LISSUN recently introduced a comprehensive Children’s Mental and Behavioral Health initiative, branded as ‘Sunshine by LISSUN,’ a network of full-stack centres dedicated to assisting children facing developmental or behavioural challenges,” it said.