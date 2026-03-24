Exports of laptops and personal computers have grown at a whopping CAGR of 106% in the past five years to touch $669 million in the April-January of the current financial year, Commerce Ministry data shows.

Exports of personal computers surged to $465 million in April-January 2026 from $229 million in the same period of FY25, accounting for the bulk of shipments. Meanwhile, other portable data-processing machines also expanded sharply to $205 million from $61 million, indicating broad-based growth across product categories. This points to a clear shift towards value-added electronics manufacturing, rather than low-end assembly, officials said.

“India is emerging as a fast-growing exporter of IT hardware, supported by rising domestic manufacturing, supply chain realignments, and strong global demand for computing devices,” they added.

Defining feature of export growth

A defining feature of this growth is the dominance of West Asia as a key export hub. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) alone accounts for 55% of total exports, with shipments skyrocketing to $371 million in Apr-Jan FY26, growing at an impressive 155% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

At the same time, exports to advanced markets have seen a breakout expansion. Shipments to the United States surged to $ 156 million, capturing a 23% share and registering a 176% CAGR, highlighting India’s increasing integration into global electronics supply chains.

Similarly, exports to Russia rose sharply to $ 75 million, while regional markets such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recorded strong triple-digit growth, reflecting deepening penetration in neighbouring economies.

While Europe and East Asia remain smaller contributors, markets like Germany and Netherlands show gradual traction, indicating emerging diversification beyond core markets.

Trend-wise, three clear shifts have emerged in laptop and other personal computer exports. Rapid scale-up in high-value electronics exports, marking a move beyond traditional sectors, hub-led growth via West Asia, especially the UAE as a possible re-export gateway.

Other trends is expanding footprint in advanced and emerging markets, reducing concentration risks over time