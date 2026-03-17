Featherlite, an Indian brand specialising in workspace and education furniture, is all set to become a ₹1,000 crore turnover company. The brand is expanding its manufacturing capacity and increasing its presence in Tier II and III markets. Following its successful entry into the education segment, Featherlite plans to also venture into the hospital and home furniture markets.

Manohar Gopal, Managing Director of the Featherlite Group, has stated that the company is now among the top two domestic manufacturersy. Godrej Enterprises Group leads the market with a strong foothold in the government sector, while Featherlite dominates the private sector.

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Featherlite is a 60-year-old family-owned business that initially focused on office chairs and has since diversified into tables, workstations, lounge furniture, storage solutions, and education-related furniture and fixtures. The company is reaching revenues of ₹1,000 crore and is growing at a double-digit rate, primarily driven by the education segment.

Importance of the education segment

Currently, the education segment accounts for 15% of the company’s turnover, and this figure is expected to rise to nearly 40% in the near future. To support this growth, Featherlite has established a dedicated manufacturing facility for its education segment.

The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and one in Chennai, producing 70,000 chairs and 18,000 workstations each month for approximately 40,000 customers. To further enhance its manufacturing capacity, Featherlite is investing ₹200 crore in its Bangalore facility. Being a zero-debt company, Featherlite plans to finance this expansion through internal accruals and has no intention of seeking external funding.

Previously an unorganised market, the workspace and education furniture sector has been shifting towards formal organisation following the implementation of GST. Featherlite faces competition from imports, particularly from China. However, Gopal believes the new Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) regulations, which came into effect last month, will provide them with a competitive advantage.

Featherlite unveiled an experience centre in Pune as part of its effort to upgrade its showroom network. The company’s business model has shifted from retail to a B2B focus, leading to the establishment of 67 experience centres. Featherlite is also expanding its presence in Tier II and III cities, where it is the only brand operating in these markets, and plans to deepen its reach. The company is present in 70 cities.

The experience centers showcase a full range of Featherlite’s workspace and education solutions, including seating arrangements, collaborative office setups, tech-enabled classroom furniture, laboratory benches, library systems, auditorium seating, and institutional solutions tailored for government bodies.